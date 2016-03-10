Don't Forget To Tip Your Eater

The bar and restaurant scene in Miami is bursting with openings, chef shuffles, and intrigue—and what better way to get in on the action than with a solid dose of hot food news?

Share the love and tip your Eater. You, the reader, are the lifeblood of Eater: for all your excellent rumormongering, insider info, rants, and tips, we thank you: Keep the intel coming.

Spot a new cocktail bar in your neighborhood? Drive by a restaurant that's opening or closing? Need to vent to the Eater Complaints Dept.? All this and more is very welcome via the tipline: Drop us a note at miami@eater.com, or send in an anonymous recommendation.

Photos—from plywood to shutter signage to stop-work orders—are especially encouraged. Anonymity is guaranteed. And while you're at it, feel free to follow Eater on Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for the email newsletter. It's an Eater smorgasbord out there, so dig in.