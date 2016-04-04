Where to Eat at LoanDepot Park, 2022 Edition

After a few years of limited openings and attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, baseball season is back in Miami with plenty of hometown favorites along with newcomers. Here’s the best options of where to eat.

New Dining Options for 2022

Magic City BBQ - Offering smoke house style barbecue fare like slow smoked pork nachos, shredded pork sandwich, and the smoke house hot dog. (Section 7)

Order the Venezuelan favorite at this new new arepa portable. (Section 32) Islas Canarias- Guests can enjoy locally owned and operated Islas Canarias, serving coffee, croquetas and pastelitos from the coffee counter at AutoNation Alley.

Notable Food Choices

Miami Best Pizza - The favorite local pizza restaurant offers guests at Marlins park a slice with a bit of nostalgia. (Section 10)

Where To Get Your Drink On

Since beer and baseball are a classic pairing, head to the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall inside the park offering a 3,000-square-foot bar area with communal tables, a performance space, and large video wall. (Located in the atrium near Sections 15 and 16 on the Promenade Level.) While at the game, make sure to order up a Marlins Lager, a traditional German-style lager, that was made just for the team and pairs well with grilled eats or ballpark snacks.

Aside from suds, this year there is also a new Jim Beam branded premium bar installed at Section 24 along the third base side of the Promenade Level. Bacardi has taken over the frozen drink stand at Section 18, offering brands like Grey Goose, Santa Teresa, Cazadores, and Bacardi. Finally, a Sip Shine Bar has been installed in Section 2, serving up frozen cocktails.