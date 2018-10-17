Take a Scenic, Comfort Food Crawl Through Coconut Grove

Welcome back to Food Crawls, a series in which Eater Miami staffers guide you (virtually) on various food (and booze) crawls in the Miami area.

When we go out, we often want to try more than one restaurant or bar at a time — a drink and a snack here, another drink and perhaps a dessert there — and share our favorite multi-stop combinations with you. These crawls are meant to be relatively walkable, and the amount of food and drink corresponds roughly to a couple of average appetites (so bring a friend), although your mileage may vary. Email us if there’s a particular theme, dish or drink, or neighborhood you’d like to see covered in a future installment.

Coconut Grove’s food scene has had a resurgence in the past few years. Going from an overdeveloped land of chains and sports bars to a more mom-and-pop, independently owned restaurant scene reflective of the neighborhood’s early years. With its tree-lined streets and waterfront location, it’s easy to get lost just strolling through the area. And while there are plenty of notable dining options in the area (many of which can be found here), below is the best way to soak up a little bit of everything that makes the area so unique and profoundly Miami.

3415 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Kick off the afternoon with some drinks at this waterfront newcomer. The nautical-themed outdoor space offers four culinary outposts by Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated chefs, live entertainment, and impressive waterfront views. Grab a drink at one of Regatta Grove’s three on-site bars before heading to check out one of its culinary vendors. Since we’re going with the comfort food theme for this crawl, indulging in the ultimate comfort food would only be appropriate: Fried chicken. Luckily, it has a stall dedicated to the dish, House of Bird and Drop Biscuits. Spearheaded by Top Chef alum Kenny Gilbert, it offers various fried chicken sandwiches on biscuits. Stopping by on the weekend? Then opt for the chicken and waffle combo.

3430 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Now that an appetite has been worked up, take a walk down to the heart of the neighborhood to eat at one of the area’s longstanding spots: Le Bouchon du Grove. The compact restaurant has made some of the best French cuisine in the city for over 30 years. Grab a bowl of mussels, served with a side of fries, naturally, and wash it all back with a crisp rose like a true Parisian.

3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Since this is Miami, after all, a croqueta is a must. Especially when it’s made by Chug Diner’s chef, Michael Beltran, whose restaurant group also oversees other neighborhood favorites like the one-Michelin-starred Ariete and local drinking den Taurus. His spin on the classic croqueta filled with tender short ribs is one of the best iterations of the dish found in Miami. For purists, the traditional ham croqueta is also an option, or vegetarians can go for the black bean variety. Pro tip: Creative croqueta specials always appear on the menu, so make sure to ask when you arrive if there are any unique options that day.

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut, FL 33133

Hope there’s room for dessert because the decadent pies at Fireman Derek’s are hard to pass up. The decadent pie and cake selection are typically sold by the slice or pie. While all the options are good, our favorite must be the Miami guava cheesecake. The fluffy slice of cheesecake is the perfect combo of sweet and tart and will please just about any palate.

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut, FL 33133

Odds are you’re probably stuffed to the brim by now, and rightfully so — and now it’s time for a nightcap. Head to the sixth floor of Meditterean restaurant Amal and check out its chic lounge Level 6, offering sweeping views of the entire neighborhood, stellar cocktails, and plenty of people watching.

Related Where To Eat in Coconut Grove