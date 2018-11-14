Where to Eat at Miami International Airport (MIA)

Holiday travel will be at reported heights this year at Miami International Airport (MIA). The airport has made it even easier for those to order food with its MIA2GO app and website, which offers hungry travelers a contactless way to order, pay, and pick up food. Eating options are searchable by food type and airport terminal, and orders are scheduled for pick-up at pre-set times, allowing diners to avoid waiting in line. Once an order is placed, diners will receive update alerts on their mobile device. When the order is ready, it will be sealed and placed at one of the designated pick-up locations with the passenger’s name identified on the label.

So don’t waste time or money at the airport; here’s an updated guide to navigating dining at Miami International Airport (MIA).

North Terminal (aka Gate D)

American Airlines is the king of MIA, and it shows in its splashy terminal. It currently boasts the most food options of any terminal in the airport and is worth the visit if hunger strikes.

Notable options:

Cafe Versailles: There’s nothing like a shot or ten of Cuban coffee at Versailles after a long haul, or heck, before a long haul if so inclined. Cuban sandwiches and clamor en español remind patrons that they aren’t in Kansas anymore, if only for a few hours. And, if the line is too long at this one [D20], there is one other open [D44 and D5].

The rest:

Au Bon Pain [D44] - French-inspired bites and pastries.

[D44] - French-inspired bites and pastries. 305 Pizza [D27] - Square-shaped pizza served by the slice with various toppings.

[D27] - Square-shaped pizza served by the slice with various toppings. Bacardi Mojito Bar [Located across from D53] — Cuban-inspired bites and drinks.

[Located across from D53] — Cuban-inspired bites and drinks. Beaudevin [D24] — Perfect for the wine. Sip on different varietals paired with snacks.

[D24] — Perfect for the wine. Sip on different varietals paired with snacks. Clover Irish Pub - Irish dishes and strong drinks.

- Irish dishes and strong drinks. Clubhouse One [D29] - Expect a variety of crowd-pleasing fare like burgers, sliders, and salads, plus a full bar.

[D29] - Expect a variety of crowd-pleasing fare like burgers, sliders, and salads, plus a full bar. The Counter [D33] Make-your-own burgers with a variety of toppings.

[D33] Make-your-own burgers with a variety of toppings. Corona Beach House [D23] - Typical poolside fare, like Palomilla steak and burgers, with the standard cold Corona and lime.

[D23] - Typical poolside fare, like Palomilla steak and burgers, with the standard cold Corona and lime. Dunkin Donuts (Inside Miami News Now) [D41] - Doughnuts, bagels, and coffee.

(Inside Miami News Now) [D41] - Doughnuts, bagels, and coffee. Einstein Bagels [D26] - Bagels and schmears.

[D26] - Bagels and schmears. Estefan Kitchen Express [D27] - Croquetas, Cuban pastries, and sandwiches from Miami royalty.

[D27] - Croquetas, Cuban pastries, and sandwiches from Miami royalty. Fig & Fennel [D28] - Mediterranean-themed sandwiches, salads, and snacks.

[D28] - Mediterranean-themed sandwiches, salads, and snacks. Halfmoon Empanadas [D29] - Empanadas in an assortment of flavors.

[D29] - Empanadas in an assortment of flavors. Ice Box Cafe [D8] - Healthy-ish grab-and-go options, plus a full-service restaurant.

[D8] - Healthy-ish grab-and-go options, plus a full-service restaurant. Islander Bar & Grill [D4, D49] Caribbean-influenced cuisine.

[D4, D49] Caribbean-influenced cuisine. Jose Cuervo Tequileria [D11] Sit down Mexican fare plus a large selection of tequilas.

[D11] Sit down Mexican fare plus a large selection of tequilas. Juan Valdes Cafe [D23] - Coffee, light breakfast, and lunch options.

[D23] - Coffee, light breakfast, and lunch options. Manchu Wok [D44, D22] - Counter service Chinese cuisine.

[D44, D22] - Counter service Chinese cuisine. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs [D21, Pre-security D37] - Hot dogs that are famous from Coney Island.

[D21, Pre-security D37] - Hot dogs that are famous from Coney Island. Starbucks [Terminal D, Near Checkpoint 4, D10, D30] - Coffee.

[Terminal D, Near Checkpoint 4, D10, D30] - Coffee. Sushi Maki [D29] - Grab-and-go sushi rolls and Japanese dishes.

[D29] - Grab-and-go sushi rolls and Japanese dishes. TGI Friday’s (Smoking Lounge Available) [D36] - American fare and drinks.

(Smoking Lounge Available) [D36] - American fare and drinks. Villa Pizza [D21] - Pizza and pasta.

[D21] - Pizza and pasta. Wendy’s [D19] - Burgers and frostees.

Central Terminal (Gates E, F, & G)

Options were never the best at these terminals pre-pandemic and are more limited right now, with plenty of the restaurants still temporarily closed.

Notable Options:

Viena [Terminal E, 7th Floor] — For those with little time to kill, head to the airport’s on-site hotel and grab a bar at its restaurant. Guests can watch the planes take off while dining on pasta, flatbreads, salads, and more.

Options:

Budweiser Brewhouse [Terminal G] - Beers and snacks.

[Terminal G] - Beers and snacks. Burger King [Terminal E] - Burgers and fries.

[Terminal E] - Burgers and fries. Pizza Hut Express [Terminal E, G] - Pizza.

[Terminal E, G] - Pizza. Cafe La Caretta - [Terminal E, first-floor arrivals] - Cuban classics to-go.

- [Terminal E, first-floor arrivals] - Cuban classics to-go. Cafe Versailles [Terminal F, E] - Classic Cuban fare.

[Terminal F, E] - Classic Cuban fare. Chef Creole [E Pre-security] - Seafood-focused menu with Caribbean flavors.

[E Pre-security] - Seafood-focused menu with Caribbean flavors. Chili’s Too - [Terminal G] - Baby back ribs, burgers, and more.

- [Terminal G] - Baby back ribs, burgers, and more. Dunkin Donuts [Terminal F] - More doughnuts and coffee. Open 24 hours.

[Terminal F] - More doughnuts and coffee. Open 24 hours. Guava & Java [Terminal F & G] - Grab-and-go pastries, coffee, and breakfast items.

[Terminal F & G] - Grab-and-go pastries, coffee, and breakfast items. Halfmoon Empanadas [Terminal F] - Empanadas in a variety of flavors.

[Terminal F] - Empanadas in a variety of flavors. Subway [Terminal E] - Sandwiches.

[Terminal E] - Sandwiches. Sergio’s Cuban [Terminal E] - Quick Cuban bites and pastries.

[Terminal E] - Quick Cuban bites and pastries. Margaritaville [Terminal E, Pre-Security] - Island-style food and drink.

[Terminal E, Pre-Security] - Island-style food and drink. Samuel Adams [Terminal E] - Beer, beer, and more beer.

[Terminal E] - Beer, beer, and more beer. Stella Bar [Terminal E] - Grab-and-go beers.

[Terminal E] - Grab-and-go beers. Sushi Maki [Terminal E] - Sushi, sliders, and more.

[Terminal E] - Sushi, sliders, and more. Wynwood Warehouse Bar [Terminal E] - Locals beers by some Miami favorites.

South Terminal (H&J)

Dining and drinking in this terminal mainly consist of food court fare and quick service spots. Here are some of the highlights:

Options:

Bud Light Lounge [H12] - Beer.

[H12] - Beer. Bongos Cuban Cafe [H-J Connector] - Cuban dishes and drinks.

[H-J Connector] - Cuban dishes and drinks. Corona Beach House [J11] - And more beer.

[J11] - And more beer. Earl of Sandwich [J8] - Sandwiches.

[J8] - Sandwiches. Famous Famiglia [H-J Food Court] - Pizza by the slice, stromboli, and garlic rolls.

[H-J Food Court] - Pizza by the slice, stromboli, and garlic rolls. Gilbert’s Food Bar [H-J Food Court, Terminal J] - Coffee, pastries, and dessert.

[H-J Food Court, Terminal J] - Coffee, pastries, and dessert. Heineken Bar [H6] - Beer.

[H6] - Beer. La Pausa [H-J Connector] - Sit-down restaurant offering burgers, sandwiches, and drinks.

[H-J Connector] - Sit-down restaurant offering burgers, sandwiches, and drinks. McDonald’s [H-J Food Court] The golden arches.

[H-J Food Court] The golden arches. Nathan’s Famous [H9] Hot dogs.

[H9] Hot dogs. Subway [H7] Sandwiches.

[H7] Sandwiches. Starbucks [H5, J7] Coffee and more coffee.

[H5, J7] Coffee and more coffee. Quizno’s [H12] Hot pressed sandwiches.