Where to Eat at Miami International Airport (MIA)

For the first time in close to two years, holiday travel and airport visits are just about back to normal thanks in large part to increased access to COVID-19 vaccinations, eased travel restrictions, and a decrease in cases. And as travel picks up again, so do the food options at Miami International Airport.

The airport has made it even easier for those to order food with the least contact possible thanks to its new MIA2GO app and website, which offers hungry travelers a contactless way to order, pay, and pick-up food. Eating options are searchable by food type and airport terminal, and orders are scheduled for pick-up at pre-set times, allowing diners to avoid waiting in line. Once an order is placed, diners will receive update alerts on their mobile device. When the order is ready, it will be sealed and placed at one of the designated pick-up locations with the passenger’s name identified on the label.

So don’t waste time or money at the airport, here’s an updated guide to navigate the dining at Miami International Airport (MIA).

North Terminal (aka Gate D)

American Airlines is the king of MIA and it shows in its splashy terminal. It currently boasts the most food options of any terminal in the airport, and worth the visit if hunger strikes.

Notable options:

Cafe Versailles: There’s nothing like a shot or ten of Cuban coffee at Versailles after a long haul, or heck, before a long haul if so inclined. Cuban sandwiches and lots of clamor en español reminds patrons that they aren’t in Kansas anymore, if but for a few hours. And, if the line is too long at this one [D20], there is one other open [D44 and D5].

There’s nothing like a shot or ten of Cuban coffee at Versailles after a long haul, or heck, before a long haul if so inclined. Cuban sandwiches and lots of clamor en español reminds patrons that they aren’t in Kansas anymore, if but for a few hours. And, if the line is too long at this one [D20], there is one other open [D44 and D5]. Icebox Cafe: South Beach brunch and bakery staple set up shop at MIA to satisfy the sweet tooth of bitter air travelers. [D8]

South Beach brunch and bakery staple set up shop at MIA to satisfy the sweet tooth of bitter air travelers. [D8] La Carreta Restaurant: Sit down or grab to go at this Cuban-rooted restaurant with pastelitos, croquetas, and Cuban sandwiches. [D37]

Sit down or grab to go at this Cuban-rooted restaurant with pastelitos, croquetas, and Cuban sandwiches. [D37] Ku-Va - [D19] The family-owned restaurant is a modern Cuban spot that claims to have some of the best ropa vieja with speedy service. A meal here isn’t complete without a mojito. It’s so Miami there’s barely a need to leave the airport.

- [D19] The family-owned restaurant is a modern Cuban spot that claims to have some of the best ropa vieja with speedy service. A meal here isn’t complete without a mojito. It’s so Miami there’s barely a need to leave the airport. Spring Chicken: This Southern comfort food mini-chain from the team behind popular South Beach eatery Yardbird offers up hearty offerings like breakfast burritos, salads and sandwiches, sides and sweets for under $15 per item; which is an affordable option for airport food. [D22]

This Southern comfort food mini-chain from the team behind popular South Beach eatery Yardbird offers up hearty offerings like breakfast burritos, salads and sandwiches, sides and sweets for under $15 per item; which is an affordable option for airport food. [D22] Shula’s Bar & Grill: Enjoy Don Shula’s steak and other big player items at a more quick and casual setting. [D17]

The rest:

Au Bon Pain [D44] - French-inspired bites and pastries.

[D44] - French-inspired bites and pastries. 305 Pizza [D27] - Square shaped pizza served by the slice with a variety of toppings.

[D27] - Square shaped pizza served by the slice with a variety of toppings. Bacardi Mojito Bar [Located across from D53] — Cuban inspired bites and drinks.

[Located across from D53] — Cuban inspired bites and drinks. Beaudevin [D24] — Perfect for the wine. Sip on different varietals paired with snacks.

[D24] — Perfect for the wine. Sip on different varietals paired with snacks. Clover Irish Pub - Irish dishes and strong drinks.

- Irish dishes and strong drinks. Clubhouse One [D29] - Expect a variety of crowd pleasing fare like burgers, sliders and salads, plus a full bar.

[D29] - Expect a variety of crowd pleasing fare like burgers, sliders and salads, plus a full bar. The Counter [D33] Make-your-own burgers with a variety of toppings.

[D33] Make-your-own burgers with a variety of toppings. Corona Beach House [D23] - Typical poolside fare, like Palomilla steak and burgers, with the standard cold Corona and lime.

[D23] - Typical poolside fare, like Palomilla steak and burgers, with the standard cold Corona and lime. Dunkin Donuts (Inside Miami News Now) [D41] - Doughnuts, bagels and coffee.

(Inside Miami News Now) [D41] - Doughnuts, bagels and coffee. Einstein Bagels [D26] - Bagels and schmears.

[D26] - Bagels and schmears. Estefan Kitchen Express [D27] - Croquetas, Cuban pastries and sandwiches, from Miami royalty.

[D27] - Croquetas, Cuban pastries and sandwiches, from Miami royalty. Fig & Fennel [D28] - Mediterranean themed sandwiches, salads and snacks.

[D28] - Mediterranean themed sandwiches, salads and snacks. Halfmoon Empanadas [D29] - Empanadas in an assortment of flavors.

[D29] - Empanadas in an assortment of flavors. Ice Box Cafe [D8] - Healthy-ish grab-and-go options, plus a full-service restaurant.

[D8] - Healthy-ish grab-and-go options, plus a full-service restaurant. Islander Bar & Grill [D4, D49] Caribbean influenced cuisine.

[D4, D49] Caribbean influenced cuisine. Jose Cuervo Tequileria [D11] Sit down Mexican fare plus a large selection of tequilas.

[D11] Sit down Mexican fare plus a large selection of tequilas. Juan Valdes Cafe [D23] - Coffee and light breakfast and lunch options.

[D23] - Coffee and light breakfast and lunch options. Manchu Wok [D44, D22] - Counter service Chinese cuisine.

[D44, D22] - Counter service Chinese cuisine. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs [D21, Pre-security D37] - Hot dog that are famous from Coney Island.

[D21, Pre-security D37] - Hot dog that are famous from Coney Island. Starbucks [Terminal D, Near Checkpoint 4, D10, D30] - Coffee.

[Terminal D, Near Checkpoint 4, D10, D30] - Coffee. Sushi Maki [D29] - Grab and go sushi rolls and Japanese dishes.

[D29] - Grab and go sushi rolls and Japanese dishes. TGI Friday’s (Smoking Lounge Available) [D36] - American fare and drinks.

(Smoking Lounge Available) [D36] - American fare and drinks. Villa Pizza [D21] - Pizza and pasta.

[D21] - Pizza and pasta. Wendy’s [D19] - Burgers and frostees.

Central Terminal (Gates E, F, & G)

Options were never the best at these terminals pre-pandemic, and are more limited right now with plenty of the restaurants still temporarily closed.

Notable Options:

Viena [Terminal E, 7th Floor] — For those who have a little time to kill, head to the airport’s on-site hotel and grab a bar at its restaurant. Guests can watch the planes taking off while dining on dishes like pasta, flatbreads, salads, and more.

Options:

Budweiser Brewhouse [Terminal G] - Beers and snacks.

[Terminal G] - Beers and snacks. Burger King [Terminal E] - Burgers and fries.

[Terminal E] - Burgers and fries. Pizza Hut Express [Terminal E, G] - Pizza.

[Terminal E, G] - Pizza. Cafe La Caretta - [Terminal E, first floor arrivals] - Cuban classics to-go.

- [Terminal E, first floor arrivals] - Cuban classics to-go. Cafe Versailles [Terminal F, E] - Classic Cuban fare.

[Terminal F, E] - Classic Cuban fare. Chef Creole [E Pre-security] - Seafood focused menu with Caribbean flavors.

[E Pre-security] - Seafood focused menu with Caribbean flavors. Chili’s Too - [Terminal G] - Baby back ribs, burgers, and more.

- [Terminal G] - Baby back ribs, burgers, and more. Dunkin Donuts [Terminal F] - More doughnuts and coffee. Open 24 hours.

[Terminal F] - More doughnuts and coffee. Open 24 hours. Guava & Java [Terminal F & G] - Grab and go pastries, coffee, and breakfast items.

[Terminal F & G] - Grab and go pastries, coffee, and breakfast items. Halfmoon Empanadas [Terminal F] - Empandas in a variety of flavors.

[Terminal F] - Empandas in a variety of flavors. Subway [Terminal E] - Sandwiches.

[Terminal E] - Sandwiches. Sergio’s Cuban [Terminal E] - Quick Cuban bites and pastries.

[Terminal E] - Quick Cuban bites and pastries. Margartiaville [Terminal E, Pre-Security] - Island style food and drink.

[Terminal E, Pre-Security] - Island style food and drink. Samuel Adams [Terminal E] - Beer, beer, and more beer.

[Terminal E] - Beer, beer, and more beer. Stella Bar [Terminal E] - Grab and go beers.

[Terminal E] - Grab and go beers. Sushi Maki [Terminal E] - Sushi, sliders, and more.

[Terminal E] - Sushi, sliders, and more. Wynwood Warehouse Bar [Terminal E] - Locals beers by some Miami favorites.

South Terminal (H&J)

Dining and drinking in this terminal mainly consists of food court fare and quick service spots. Here are some of the highlights:

Options:

Bud Light Lounge [H12] - Beer.

[H12] - Beer. Bongos Cuban Cafe [H-J Connector] - Cuban dishes and drinks.

[H-J Connector] - Cuban dishes and drinks. Corona Beach House [J11] - And more beer.

[J11] - And more beer. Earl of Sandwich [J8] - Sandwiches.

[J8] - Sandwiches. Famous Famiglia [H-J Food Court] - Pizza by the slice, stromboli, and garlic rolls.

[H-J Food Court] - Pizza by the slice, stromboli, and garlic rolls. Gilbert’s Food Bar [H-J Food Court, Terminal J] - Coffee, pastries, and dessert.

[H-J Food Court, Terminal J] - Coffee, pastries, and dessert. Heineken Bar [H6] - Beer.

[H6] - Beer. La Pausa [H-J Connector] - Sit down restaurant offering burgers, sandwiches, and drinks.

[H-J Connector] - Sit down restaurant offering burgers, sandwiches, and drinks. McDonald’s [H-J Food Court] The golden arches.

[H-J Food Court] The golden arches. Nathan’s Famous [H9] Hot dogs.

[H9] Hot dogs. Subway [H7] Sandwiches.

[H7] Sandwiches. Starbucks [H5, J7] Coffee and more coffee.

[H5, J7] Coffee and more coffee. Quizno’s [H12] Hot pressed sandwiches.