How to Spend One Crazy Night in Miami

Miami is an easy city to pull an all-nighter in—and it’s always the nights that are supposed to involve just a quick, chill happy hour that tend to turn into the most epic adventures in the Magic City. It doesn’t matter what day of the week, there’s always something to do and somewhere fun and vibey that’s serving food and drinks all hours of the night.

Take a disco nap and an extra shot (or two) of Cuban coffee around 3 p.m. and get ready to go because it’s going to be a long one. On this adventure, there will be lots of drinking, but don’t worry — there’s plenty of food along the way, and ride-sharing apps will be everyone’s best friend.

4:30 p.m. - Le Chick

Sure, this could be an early start for some when it comes to an all-nighter, but the happy hour at Le Chick (310 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127) is worth visiting. Not only does it start at 3:30 p.m., but it’s got some of the best deals in town. With $8 cocktails and $7 mixed drinks, it’s a nice way to ease into the night. Plus, the happy hour-priced dishes make for a solid foundation before a long night. Opt for the Royale With Cheese or fried chicken — which are both heavily discounted until 6:30 p.m.

4 minute walk

5:30 p.m. - Uchi

The move here is to make the most of happy hour, so popping into Uchi (252 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127) before its daily happy hour ends at 6:30 p.m. is a must. This happy hour menu features drinks and seriously delicious bites, like $7 salmon nigiri and $9 crispy rice. Plus, you get the chance to try a bunch of different dishes without filling up too much, which is great since this is only the beginning.

10 minute Uber

6:30 p.m. - Jaguar Sun

Slide into downtown’s Jaguar Sun (230 NE 4th Street, Miami, FL 33132) for the last 30 minutes of happy hour and quickly order an $8 martini and a side of country ham — the saltiness with the martini is a total chef’s kiss moment. This unpretentious tropical-Esque spot serves unique cocktails and great food. While many imbibers might not recognize most of what’s found on the back bar (co-owner Will Thompson is a bit of a spirits nerd and stocks some super cool stuff), the cocktails are top-notch, some of the best around. Agave lovers can’t go wrong with the Green Ghoul made with tequila, mezcal, poblano, cucumber, and lime.

5-minute walk

8:30 p.m. - Over Under

It’s still early, so the vibes are chill, and Over Under (151 E Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131) is the next spot. This is the kind of bar where every visit can feel different than the next. Sometimes it’s a beer and a shot; sometimes, it’s frozen cocktails and a pizza popup, or tequila specials and karaoke — no matter what, it’s always a good time.

15-minute Uber

10 p.m. - Sweet Liberty

Burst through the doors and start dancing immediately because chances are there’s a great song playing at Sweet Liberty (237 20th Street Suite B, Miami Beach, FL 33139). The cocktail menu features five sections broken into categories like highballs, martinis, spritzes, new school cocktails, and legacy cocktails that have been on the menu for years. Those looking for more bites (because the key to drinking all night is also making sure to eat and have plenty of water) will be thrilled to hear the kitchen is open daily until 4 a.m. featuring everything from Michelle Bernstein’s fried chicken to cauliflower nachos and French onion dip topped with caviar.

5-minute Uber or 20-minute walk

Midnight - Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

At first, it might be tough to find this speakeasy-style rum bar located inside The Stiles Hotel, but Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery (1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139) is worth the hunt. A dark, cozy space where rum bottles line the walls, this spot is all about great service and spirit-forward cocktails. Want something a little brighter? Pop into its sister bar next door, Delirio Tiki Bar by Swizzle, for tiki vibes situated next to the hotel’s pool.

2-minute Uber or 5-minute walk

2 a.m. - Mac’s Club Deuce

Mac’s Club Deuce (222 14th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139) is the city’s oldest bar, a Miami institution, and a favorite hideaway for many. Cash only, and smoking is still allowed inside; this dive bar glows with neon signs resulting from hosting a Miami Vice wrap party several decades ago. Don’t try to order anything more complicated than a whiskey ginger ale here because it will not happen. Well, drinks, beers, and shots are what’s served—and if any of the bartenders feel a guest has overdone it, they won’t hesitate to ‘86 them immediately. Still, looking for something to nosh on? Grab a sandwich across the street from the window at La Sandwicherie to enjoy while sitting at the bar.

10-minute Uber

4 a.m. - E11even

E11even (29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132) is a lot like Vegas, what happens there stays there. The 24-hour nightclub is known for its sexy dancers and hot guest list. The energy is always high, the dancers are topless, and everyone is having a great time. If late-night celeb spotting is in the cards, this is where it’s most likely to happen. Food might not be the first thing that comes to mind here, but the VICE burger is always a winner.

1-minute walk

6 a.m. - The Corner

After stumbling out of E11even, walk across the street to The Corner (1035 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136) for one last nightcap while decompressing and looking back on what a night it’s been. Though it’s 6 a.m., this chill come-as-you-are bar is likely slammed, and it may take a few minutes to get a drink. Just embrace the chaos and know people are there to either people watch or to be the people being watched. While waiting for that drink, it’s the moment of truth—is it time to call it a night, or is breakfast while watching the sunrise on the South Beach happening?

10-minute Uber

7:30 a.m. - Sunrise on the sand with breakfast from Las Olas Cafe

While many alternate endings and routes can be taken when staying out all night, there’s something special about ending it on the sand, watching the sunrise. It’s a rite of passage for anyone who pulls a true all-nighter in Miami. Head to Las Olas Cafe (644 6th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139), where ordering breakfast from a ventanita is a breeze. Grab a breakfast sandwich and maybe a cafecito before heading to South Pointe Park (1 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139) to watch the sunrise in all its glory. Pay no attention to the bright-eyed and awake people that are likely already getting their morning workout in, they may have had a good night's sleep, but they didn’t have the same amount of fun last night.