Take a Four-Stop Happy Hour Tour Through Brickell

Welcome to Food Crawls, a series in which Eater Miami staffers guide you (virtually) on various food (and booze) crawls in the Miami area.

When we go out, we often find ourselves wanting to try more than one restaurant or bar at a time — a drink and a snack here, another drink and perhaps a dessert there — and want to share our favorite multi-stop combinations with you. These crawls are meant to be relatively walkable, and the amount of food and drink is meant to correspond roughly to a couple of average appetites (so bring a friend), although your mileage may vary.

Email us if there’s a particular theme, specific dish or drink, or neighborhood you’d like to see covered in a future installment.

Brickell is the land of the young professional. The financial hub of the city is filled with plenty of eager imbibers just waiting for the clock to strike 5 p.m. Luckily for them, there are plenty of excellent options within a few blocks of the bustling area. While this happy hour tour can’t mention them all — there is only so much time for happy hour is available on any given day — this guide offers a little bit of everything, some musts to order at each stop, and some pro-tips picked up along the way.

3 p.m. Balan’s Brickell

901 S Miami Avenue

Whether it’s a “late lunch” or the official start to happy hour (no judgment here), at Balan’s Brickell location happy hour kicks off at the early hour of 3 p.m. every day. Head to the heart of the bustling neighborhood to sip on $5 select wine and beer, $8 cocktails, $7 liquor, and discounted bites like sundried tomato and lentil hummus, mushroom sliders, beef skewers, lamb meatballs, and shrimp tempura, all of which will lay a nice foundation of sustenance for the multi-location happy hour tour. (Happy hour menu is available daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

4:30 p.m. The River Seafood Oyster Bar

650 South Miami Avenue

River Oyster’s incredibly popular happy hour has been a staple in Brickell for years, even after it moved locations to a much larger spot in the neighborhood in 2020. But because it is so popular the pro move is to get there right when it begins: 4:30 p.m. Grab a seat at the bar before the crowds descend and order a round of fire roasted oysters drenched in Manchego and chorizo (which aren’t technically on the happy hour food menu, but still worth an order) and a glass of $8 rose or a $5 pint of beer to wash them down with. (Happy hour menu available daily from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

5:30 p.m. American Social

690 SW 1st Court

If the weather is nice, grab a seat outdoors for an al fresco happy hour at American Social. Sure, it can be a bit bro-y at times (especially during sporting events) but the happy hour deals and waterfront seating are solid enough to attract the after-work crowd as well. When making a stop here, munch on some artichoke dip or chicken quesadillas for $10, while sipping on $5 wines, beers, and house liquors. (Happy hour menu every weekday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday from 10 p.m. until close.)

7 p.m. Better Days

75 SE 6th Street

By this point, all involved are probably a little buzzed so now it’s time to head to Better Days. This laid-back favorite of Brickell locals offers some of the best deals in town on drinks with the entire bar 50 percent off until 8 p.m. with gratis popcorn, pool, and Jenga to boot. Plus, this watering hole is open until 5 a.m. nightly so guests can keep the drinks flowing as long as they’d like without breaking the bank. (Happy hour menu available daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)