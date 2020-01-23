Share All sharing options for: The 2022 Miami Grand Prix Guide to Eating and Drinking in Miami

Miami has seen its fair share of marquee sporting events over the years, serving as host city to the Super Bowl, World Series, and College Football National Championship over the past few years. But yet another mega sporting event is ready to make the Magic City its home, as the first-ever Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix comes to Hard Rock Stadium May 6-8, 2022.

Not only has the stadium undergone a major transformation for this race, but our city has gone under a transformation over the past few years as well. Now, South Beach isn’t the only neighborhood to check out while visiting, with plenty of options abound throughout Miami’s city center.

The home of the Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock Stadium, straddles the line between Miami-Dade and Broward (i.e. the home to Fort Lauderdale) counties. However, the neighborhood it resides in isn’t exactly brimming with restaurant choices. Our best suggestion? Head to one of Miami’s exciting new culinary destinations before the race (or after) to explore the best of what the city has to offer.

WHERE TO EAT IN MIAMI

Essential Miami Restaurants — The Eater 38 covers a variety of restaurants and cuisines from all over the city that are staples in area. From decadent pasta and must-try Cuban food, this is the guide to start with.

Miami’s Hottest Restaurants — Spring ushers in a slew of new restaurants in Miami, and these are the cream of the crop that everyone is talking about.

Brunch Essentials and Hot and New — Miami is a brunch town, and there are plenty of options to choose from. From tried-and-true favorites to the new ones to check out, these spots won’t steer brunch go-ers wrong.

Waterfront Dining - Because there isn’t anything that will make friends more envious than seeing waterfront dining pictures on their Instagram feed in February .

Cuban — Some say Cuban food in Miami is actually better than Cuban cuisine in Cuba. Whether that’s true or not is hard to say, but these places will give hungry diners a taste of the islands.

Key Lime Pie — While many places offer key lime pie on their menu in South Florida, only a handful do it right. These are the sweet and tart top choices.

WHERE TO DRINK IN MIAMI

Essential Cocktail Bars - Miami’s best of the best drinking dens. From high-end cocktails to late-night dive bars, no matter the mood this guide has all imbibers covered.

Best New Bars - Looking to grab a drink at the hot new watering hole in the Magic City? Then look no further than this map.

Hot New Happy Hours — While some drinks in Miami can set people back upwards of $20 a pop, there are some deals to be found at these numerous happy hours around town.

Sports Bars — Didn’t get a ticket to the big race? Fret not, these watering holes will be showing the action in full force.

Mojitos — Yes, you have to have one in Miami. Yes, there are plenty of great options to choose from of this favorite rum cocktail.

NEIGHBORHOODS TO VISIT

Aventura — The closest neighborhood to the site of the actual race, it features a mix of upscale chains and longtime mom-and-pop restaurants.

Wynwood — Probably Miami’s most popular neighborhood to visit, it’s not only home to blocks and blocks of bright street art, but also home to some of the best restaurants in the city.

South Beach — Even though many teams like to be saying they are taking their “talents to South Beach” (thanks, LeBron) the game actually takes place about 30 minutes or so away from Miami Beach. But alas, it’s still worth a visit. Yes, there are plenty of tourist traps abound — pro tip: skip Ocean Drive restaurants at all costs — but this guide will certainly lead those looking to dine on South Beach in the right direction.

Little Havana — The epicenter of Miami’s Cuban community, it features a fun mix of long established favorites and newcomers to the now booming neighborhood.

Downtown Miami — An area that because desolate come 5 p.m. is now the home to number of hot new bars and restaurants that keep the party going well into the night.

Fort Lauderdale — Staying in Miami’s neighbor to the north? Its culinary scene has become as equally impressive in the past few years, and here are the best new spots to check out.

EXPLORING MIAMI

An Eater’s Guide to Miami — For the ultimate primer on Miami’s food scene, here’s the (highly opinionated) guide to the Magic City’s best dining.

Miami’s Essential Drinks — This area is home to a cornucopia of only-in-Miami drinks that can’t be found anywhere else, from Jupina to cortaditos, this guide breaks it all down and where to find the best.

Have a Fun Filled Food Day in Downtown Miami — Not far from Hard Rock stadium is Miami’s Downtown neighborhood. Here’s how to make the most of the day roaming this up-and-coming ‘hood.

Check out the full list of Eater Miami dining maps, spanning everything from Miami’s best Cuban sandwiches to indulgent ice cream. Have a question or need a recommendation while in town? Hit Eater Miami up on the tipline.