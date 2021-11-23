Israeli Restaurant HaSalon Brings Party Vibes to a Iconic Miami Beach Location

Celebrity chef and Masterchef judge Eyal Shani is bringing his popular Tel Aviv restaurant and party spot HaSalon to Miami inside the former China Grill space in Miami Beach beginning Wednesday, November 24. For this outpost he’s teamed up with Major Food Group who have taken the city by storm with their hit restaurants Carbone and ZZ’s Club.

HaSalon, which also has outposts in Tel Aviv, New York City, and Ibizia, features a menu filled with Mediterranean fare like avocado bruschetta, beet ravioli, shrimp cocktail, whole Black Sea bass, and its popular sage-spiced pico noodle that’s made with one singular 12-foot long noodle that’s wound tightly onto the dish. Just like its New York City counterpart, it will offer two seatings nightly a more tame 6:30 p.m. seating and rowdier, party-like 8:30 p.m. seating.

“Everyone who comes to HaSalon for the first time tells me that they’ve never had an experience like it,” said Shani. “The mood gets more and more energetic and convivial as the night goes on and guests get comfortable, but one thing never changes: the line of cooks working very quietly, very consciously, on their food.”

However, last week Shani came under scrutiny for a Instagram post he made saying he felt sorry for “all the Cubans who have passed away and have not been privileged to eat” the black bean dish at his new Miami location of HaSalon. Shani later clarified his statement in a follow up Instagram post saying that he sympathized with the Cuban people and their struggle and said his words were misconstrued due the use of a translation app he had been using to help with his English.

HaSalon will be open Wednesday through Sunday evenings at 404 Washington Avenue. For reservations visit here.