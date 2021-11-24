 clock menu more-arrow no yes

David Grutman is Opening a Sleek New Restaurant in Coconut Grove

The Key Club is set to debut in the historic neighborhood in early 2022.

by Olee Fowler
drawing of restaurant space with horseshoe bar and low ceilings
Rendering of the forthcoming the Key Club.
David Grutman’s culinary footprint on Miami just keeps on growing. Yesterday it was announced that the mega-club mogul turned restauranteur and hotelier will be debuting his latest out the Key Club in Coconut Grove this winter.

The Key Club will be the first American-cuisine focused restaurant for Grutman and his restaurant group Groot Hospitality, which owns and operates restaurants in South Florida including Winker’s Diner, Sushi Fly Chicken, Toothfairy, Planta, Swan, Papi Steak, and Komodo, amongst others. Its menu will include items like daily catch seafood, steaks, salads, and more. The Key Club will also feature a sushi component with rolls made with Floridian twists.

The space itself will offer indoor and outdoor dining, the restaurant will seat approximately 300 diners. Designed by the firm iCrave, The Key Club’s aesthetic features warm and natural tones with wood paneling and honeycomb-motif flooring. Live palm trees and blue seating will be found throughout that are a nod to its Coconut Grove surroundings. The space will also feature a large horseshoe bar and an outdoor patio located on Commodore Plaza, with plenty of music and entertainment programmed. However, reps for made it clear that the space won’t be transitioning into a nightclub.

The Key Club is set to open in January 2022 at 3015 Grand Avenue in Coconut Grove. For more information visit here.

