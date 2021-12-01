Share All sharing options for: Take a Look Around the Newly Renovated Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

After closing its doors for more than four months for a complete overhaul of its restaurant space, longstanding Miami Design District restaurant Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, debuts its brand new look tonight.

Chef and owner Michael Schwartz worked closely with designer Marcela Lombana to bring the renovations to life. Additions to the restaurant include an expansion into an adjacent space fronting 40th street featuring high ceilings, floating wood pendant lights, and plenty of greenery. The outdoor terrace offers ample seating along with a retractable roof to help accommodate for Miami’s sometimes unpredictable weather. For larger groups, a new banquette has been added to the seating, and for those who want to get close to the action can grab a seat at the Chef’s table with views into the newly expanded kitchen. The restaurant’s trademark bolero red accented walls and artwork including the refurbished Carl Myers coin mosaic carryover from the original space’s decor.

The restaurant’s menu got a revamp as well by senior director of culinary Bradley Herron and executive chef Dillion Wolff including whole roasted tuna collar prepared “Sicilian style”; wood-roasted camembert with chanterelle mushrooms and garlic toast; squash with harissa, tomato, caraway, basil, crispy garlic; and lamb massaman curry with Thai fried egg salad and jasmine rice. Many favorites items will still be available including the stracciatella, wood oven roasted octopus, and pan roasted poulet rouge. The restaurant’s popular weeknight happy hour also makes a return offered from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with half off wines by the glass, beers, select cocktails, and several snack items.

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until midnight. It will be open for brunch and dinner on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is located at 130 NE 40th Street in the Miami Design District. Reservations can be made via Opentable or by email at Reservations@michaelsgenuine.com or by phone at 305-573-5550.