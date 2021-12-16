Smorgasburg, the Largest Open Air Food Market in the U.S., is Heading to Miami

Wildly popular “food bonanza” Smorgasburg is bringing its once-a-week, open air food market to Miami beginning March 2022. Taking over a space in the Wynwood neighborhood this will mark its third permanent location in the U.S. after New York City and Los Angeles, brought to the Magic City by former Smorgasburg vendor Gaston Becherano.

The name is a play on the Swedish “smorgasbord” meaning a wide array of foods, and the location for the market’s debut location in Williamsburg. Smorgasburg originally debuted in 2011 and became an instant hit serving as the birth place for many viral dishes like ramen burger, raindrop cake, and spaghetti doughnuts. The market’s Williamsburg success led to a Los Angeles expansion in 2016, along with satellite locations in Jersey City and Lower Manhattan and annual pop-ups in Sao Paulo and Japan.

Smorgasburg Miami will be open on Saturdays in a 50,000-square-foot, park-like setting that will ultimately host 60 food vendors and 10 retail vendors. Vendors will be positioned around the perimeter of the space with central seating comprised of different colored picnic tables for both dining and a bar areas. For the Miami location the majority of the vendors will be local with some confirmed names including Ted’s Burgers, Drinking Pig BBQ, The Sister Yard, The Maize Project, and more. For those who are interested in becoming a vendor can apply here.

Smorgasburg Miami will be located at 2612 NW 2nd Avenue, adjacent to the Wynwood Walls with entrances on 2nd Avenue or 26th Street. It will open in March 2022 and will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit here.