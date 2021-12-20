 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tropezon Brings Casual Andalusian Charm to Espanola Way

From the team behind Downtown Miami watering hole, Lost Boy Dry Goods.

by Olee Fowler
room with bright stools and tile bar
Inside Tropezon
Tropezon/Patrick Michael Chin

The team behind one of Downtown Miami’s favorite bars, Lost Boy Dry Goods, have debuted their first restaurant, Tropezon, on Espanola Way. Housed adjacent to the new Esme Miami Beach hotel the Andalusian gin and tapas bar serves up Spanish and Mediterranean flavors.

The tapas-style menu showcases traditional flavors and ingredients found in Spain like pan con tomate, tortilla espanola, patatas bravas, jamon iberico, and gazpacho. Larger items like a cowboy ribeye, local fish in an albarino-olive butter sauce, and suckling pig, can also be found.

spanish omelet with sauce on a white plate
Tortilla Espanola from Tropezon

Gin is the star of the drink menu offering a collection of more than 20 house-infused gins made with tea, seasonal fruits, nuts, and even cured meats. The gin and tonic options are plentiful alongside other updated classics like rose sangria and gin martinis. Imbibers can also sip on an extensive list of sherry, vermouth, and other classic Spanish libations.

“We want Tropezon to be a local favorite and a versatile destination where you can stumble in for a cheeky tapa or cocktail, a weekday gin and tonic, or a late-night Friday gathering with friends,” said co-owner Chris Hudnall. “We’re bringing that same community vibe we created in Downtown to the beach and making it feel like home.”

shrimp on a platter with a orange plate in the background
Gambas al ajillo from Tropezon

Tropezon, which means “to stumble” in Spanish, takes inspiration from namesake Spanish village bars where men play afternoon cards and women converse over sips of sherry. The space’s decor nods to those inspirations into its design with custom tile work on the bar, distressed leather stools, vintage movie posters on the walls, and antique wooden furniture pieces collected from co-owner Randy Alonso’s travels over the years, helping evoke a feeling of Spain in the 1960s and 70s.

Tropezon, located at 512 Espanola Way, and is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight serving dinner with plans to open for breakfast and late night tapas coming soon. For more information, please visit here.

Foursquare

Tropezon

512 Espanola Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139

