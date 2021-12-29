Friends of Eater Miami Pick 2021’s Best Dining Neighborhood

As we put a cap on 2021, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them ten questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of the 2021. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): I have a soft spot for the underdog neighborhoods (does Buena Vista still count?) but I also dig all the developments going on in the Design District and Wynwood.

Amber Love Bond (Eater Miami contributor): I think I was kind of all over the place this year, but I feel like Coconut Grove is making a serious comeback.

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): Spent a lot of time exploring the food scene in Doral this season with the launch of Barbakoa and opening of @MiracleInMiami Holiday Bar.

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): I rarely ventured out of West Kendall this year since I now work remotely but I did enjoy going back to the Gables and Wynwood a couple of times.

Virginia Gil (Time Out Miami): I’d say the areas comprising the Upper Eastside and Little River were fun to venture to. They gave us riverfront spot Tigre, the mezcaleria speakeasy Yolanda, forever fave Phuc Yea and the aforementioned Jaguar Sun steakhouse.

Juliana Accioly (Eater Miami contributor): You can’t go wrong with South of Fifth. Between Milo’s, Stubborn Seed, and Kosushi, the area is dotted with a diversity of great eateries.

Sara Liss (Author of Miami Cooks): Little River continues to have exciting chef-driven restaurants at a reasonable price point. Also, love that parking is easy there.

Kelly Blanco (NBC 6): Española Way is currently shining brighter than ever! Of course, you can never go wrong with spots like La Folie Cafe and Osteria Romana, but now The Drexel and Tropezon are bringing even more locals back to the magical South Beach street.

Olee Fowler (Eater Miami): The Design District has really stepped up its game, between hot newcomers like Cote and ZZ’s, alongside favorites like Mandolin and the newly revamped Michael’s Genuine, it’s got something for everyone — plus lots of parking!