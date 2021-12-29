These Are the New Restaurants Friends of Eater Miami Can’t Wait for in 2022

As we put a cap on 2021, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them ten questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of the 2021. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): I’m a sucker for a classic French bistro, so when I heard Pastis was headed to Miami, I did a little happy dance. Escargots, anyone?

Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida): We miss Balloo from Timon and Marisa Balloo, so look forward to their new neighborhood restaurant, The Katherine, in Fort Lauderdale.

Amber Love Bond (Eater Miami contributor): Old Greg’s is opening barely two blocks away from me and I’m pretty pumped about that. And I think Smorgasburg is going to be a fun way to give up-and-comers a chance to be seen.

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): Really excited (and curious) about a proper experience after attending Sexy Fish’s launch party.

Matthew Meltzer (Thrillist Miami): I hear a rumor Fox’s is coming back, and if I can skip important appointments to day drink in dark red light and eat crinkle fries again, I just might be able to weather the Crypto era.

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): I am really looking forward to seeing what Raymond Li will be doing as executive chef of Kaori.

Virginia Gil (Time Out Miami): Hm, is there any other answer but Old Greg’s pizza? Wrong answers only.

Juliana Accioly (Eater Miami contributor): I’m looking forward to the opening of Pastis.

Sara Liss (Author of Miami Cooks): Jaffa Miami is opening a location in Hallandale with an outdoor lounge and it looks fantastic.

Kelly Blanco (NBC 6): OLD GREG’S PIZZA!!! IYKYN…. The most popular pizza that no one could get their hands on during covid is opening its first ever brick and mortar near the Design District! If I ever go missing, check there before anywhere else.

Olee Fowler (Eater Miami): Old Greg’s going permanent brick-and-mortar will be exciting. Has anyone mentioned them on here yet?