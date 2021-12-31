These Are the Innovative Restaurant Ideas the Friends of Eater Hope Will Continue in 2022

As we put a cap on 2021, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them ten questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of the 2021. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): Outdoor dining spaces are a hot commodity these days, with more and more places promoting and enhancing them. I look forward to enjoying more patio spaces — particularly this time of year when the weather is most enjoyable.

Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida): Restaurants that create a welcoming ambience through good food and drink and something else. Paradis B&B (Books & Bread)’s thoughtfully curated collection of books to borrow and buy is intended to encourage conversations and critical reading. Los Felix in Coconut Grove uses the sounds of vinyl to create a nostalgic and modern vibe. And while farm-to-table shouldn’t be innovative, we are happy to see more restaurants partnering with small farmers to get fresh, local produce.

Amber Love Bond (Eater Miami contributor): I’m a big fan of the new outdoor spaces that have popped up.

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): NFT Recipes?!?…

Matthew Meltzer (Thrillist Miami): QR code menus need to die in a horrific garbage fire and spend the rest of eternity buried in a tomb that can never be unlocked….oh, this was supposed to be something we hoped continued? Ok….um…the increased outdoor dining options have been really nice, especially when paired with a nice, paper menu.

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): Continued socially distanced tables, url menus, antibacterial lotion on tables, and straw although I really dislike sipping my martini through a straw.

Juliana Accioly (Eater Miami contributor): I appreciate how local restaurants’ takeout experiences have turned into something reliable and enjoyable.

Sara Liss (Author of Miami Cooks): Can we all agree that Jaguar Sun’s Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse “pop-up” needs to be a permanent thing?

Kelly Blanco (NBC 6): I really love dining outdoors now! It’s been fun to see restaurants getting creative with their outdoor dining setups.