Friends of Eater Miami Give Their Best 2022 Headline Predictions

As we put a cap on 2021, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them ten questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of the 2021. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): Live-fire cooking will be all the rage. This simple, no-fuss style of cooking allows for the food’s true flavor to shine. To state the obvious, life has been pretty complicated for the past two years. Let’s keep this part simple—and tasty!

Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida):

Dining out? Expect even higher prices

Plant-based menus and restaurants just keep growing

New South Florida food and wine festival showcases all women chefs, somms, mixologists

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): Michelin in Miami Baby! To be exact: 1 three-star restaurant; 3 two-star restaurants; 7 one-star restaurants. Who wants to place bets?!?

Matthew Meltzer (Thrillist Miami):

“Miami restaurant is first to sell edible NFT”

“New Brickell ‘virtual kitchen’ actually two guys defrosting Totino’s”

“Michelin Guide in Miami delayed again; ‘No, you cannot pay us in Dogecoin.’”

“New York restaurant opens in Miami, New Yorkers are really, really excited”

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): That the Miami Dolphins win the Super Bowl for the 2022-2023 season—I girl can dream but food wise, I’m hoping for more locally owned places and more so in West Kendall. Rent is cheaper this way (hint, hint).

Virginia Gil (Time Out Miami): I’ll be hopeful and say, “X Miami chef gets a James Beard Award,” and “A whopping 10 Miami restaurants earn a coveted Michelin star.” Putting it out into the universe!

Olee Fowler (Eater Miami): Miami shines as top Michelin-starred city in the state of Florida.