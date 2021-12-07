Newcomer Off Site Brings Americana Bites and Local Brews to Little River

Steve Santana, the man behind popular Miami-based taqueria Taquiza, and Adam Darnell of Wynwood’s Boxelder, have finally debuted their much-anticipated brewery and restaurant Off Site. The space focuses on American-style cuisine that pairs perfectly with a large assortment of local and unique beers.

The counter-service bar and restaurant features a concise menu of upgraded American favorites with everything made on-site. Think house-smoked wings, Cuban sandwiches, a brisket and short-rib burger, oysters conserva with aged ham, extra large hot dogs, wedge salad, and Santana’s popular “Super Good Chicken Sandwich,” which first gained fame as a Friday afternoon staple at Boxelder. A variety of rotating specials also appear on the menu like smoked turkey sandwiches, chili topped fries, fish dip, and more.

Darnell oversees the brewing program while it’s helmed by head brewer Mauricio Arratia. The nano-brewery serves lagers, IPAs of all varieties, amber, and blonde ales. The beer menu rotates often but one staple will be the bars own “Super Good Lager” that was made specifically to complement the aforementioned chicken sandwich. Soon the team plans to start brewing on-site from a three-barrel brewing system. A variety of wine and beer-based cocktails are also available.

Guests can expect a Scandinavian interior in a large corner space of the property with tropical teal, black, white, and wood accents with seating for 20 inside and 20 to 30 on the patio.

Off Site is now open at 8250 NE 2nd Avenue from Tuesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information call 786-360-4237 or visit here.