Here Are 2021’s Eater Awards Winners for Miami

After nearly a two-year long hiatus, today is the day we announce the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards, which celebrates the best new restaurants and pop-ups in all 24 Eater cities since January 2020.

Last year the awards were postponed as the restaurant industry was rebuilding itself after the wave of closures and restrictions that were put in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But as the industry settles into its new normal, these newcomers are helping set the standard for what the future of the industry looks like.

Selecting winners, especially in the face of all the hurdles that have faced restaurants for close to two years, was no easy task. Miami’s restaurant scene exploded with plenty of standout newcomers coming into the mix. Below are the best of the best that represent the unique culinary and dining culture of Miami.

Best New Pop-Up Restaurant

Rosie’s

Brunch is the star no matter the day of the week at Rosie’s, arguably the most talked about pop-up restaurant in Miami. First making its appearance in Overtown, before moving to its current location in Allapattah, it features decadent Southern-leaning cuisine that draws crowds for its cravable soft scramble toast, spicy chicken and waffles, and rich shrimp and grits.

Best Out-of-Town Import

Cote

South Florida had plenty of high-profile restaurant imports come to town over the past 16 months, but none stood out more than Cote. The Miami location of the Michelin-starred New York City Korean steakhouse has quickly become the city’s go-to special occasion restaurant due to its sleek setting, dry-aged beef offerings, attentive service, and (very) strong martinis.

Best New Fine Dining Restaurant

Leku

One of the most stylish newcomers in Miami is housed right inside the Rubell Museum serving a wide-ranging menu Basque-region dishes that are as eye-pleasing as the art inside the museum. Come for the Iberico ham, creamy croquetas, and Galician octopus, stay for the gin and tonics and people watching on the lush greenery-filled patio.

Best New Natural Wine Bar

Paradis Books & Bread

Miami certainly loved natural wine this year with a bevy of bars focused on the fermented wine popped up throughout the Magic City — but the standout was Paradis Books & Bread, which is part natural wine shop, part restaurant, and part book shop. Guests are encouraged to grab a book and a unique bottle of their choosing and take a seat in the spacious covered courtyard. There they can socialize with friends, get lost in a novel, or munch on a variety of sourdough-based items to help soak up all that wine.