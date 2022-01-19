 clock menu more-arrow no yes
dining room with blue walls, wooden furniture. greenery
The main dining room of Sadelle’s Miami.

Here’s the First Look Inside Major Food Group’s New All-Day Brunch Haven, Sadelle’s

The wildly popular New York City import has debuted its first location in Miami in Coconut Grove

by Olee Fowler
All photos by Giovanny Gutierrez/Chat Chow TV.

Late last month Major Food Group —the team behind hit restaurants Carbone, ZZ’s Club, and HaSalon— debuted their latest Miami restaurant, Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove. The popular all-day dining spot has been a mainstay in New York’s Soho neighborhood since 2016, which is serving up a breakfast-centric menu in a bright and lively setting.

patio dining area with bright umbrellas
Outdoor patio and dining area at Sadelle’s
bright patio dining area

Menu highlights includes breakfast and brunch favorites like epic bagel towers, chopped salads, sliced-to-order salmon, triple-decker sandwiches, caviar service, a large selection of raw seafood, the famous Sadelle’s Burger, a spicy chicken sandwich, and the restaurant’s first-ever pizzas to the menu. Dinner service is set to launch by end of January.

Sadelle’s Miami location is housed in the former Tigertail + Mary space and marks the first project for the group in the Coconut Grove neighborhood. The location’s design follows the Sadelle’s style created by interior team Ken Fulk, Inc with ample outdoor seating, bistro-style design, and pastel seating.

large indoor dining area
Main dining room of Sadelle’s.

“We couldn’t have found a more perfect home for Sadelle’s than this corner of Coconut Grove. Our mission now is to create the sophisticated and ridiculously delicious all-day anchor that one of Miami’s most elegant neighborhoods deserves—and to show everyone a very good time, from morning through night,” said MFG co-founder Jeff Zalaznick.

large bar with pink seats and large lighting fixtures
The bar area at Sadelle’s.
large bar with pink seats and large lighting fixtures

This marks the fifth Sadelle’s in operation, following the original in New York City’s Soho, an outpost in the Bellagio Las Vegas, the recently opened location in Paris, France, and a soon-to-debut version in Dallas, Texas. Later this year a Miami Beach outpost will debut at 1212 Lincoln Road.

Sadelle’s is now open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with lunch beginning at 11 a.m. at 3321 Mary Street. For more information or to book a reservation visit here.

Foursquare

Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

3321 Mary St, Miami, FL 33133
