Get Into the Fall Spirit at This New Downtown Miami Pop-Up

While Miami’s version of the fall months looks significantly different than fall around the rest of the country, it doesn’t mean the city can’t still attempt to get into the seasonal spirit. Enter newcomer Hay Maze, an Autumn-themed pop-up debuting in Downtown Miami this weekend with plenty of local food vendors, a beer garden, rum and whiskey samplings, live music, plenty of photo ops, and of course, a hay maze.

Taking over Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park from October 21 to November 6, the main attraction is the extensive 7,000-square-foot hay maze featuring a leaf pit, scarecrows, haystacks, and a pumpkin wall display. Tickets to the hay maze are $25 per person, or they can choose to upgrade their ticket to a Beer Garden ticket for $70 per person, where guests can sample unlimited seasonal beers, drink samples of rum at the Bacardi-sponsored rum room, and watch cigars being rolled. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Martini & Rossi Fiero Spritz will also be on hand, along with an appearance from “The Stella Frites Airstream” with pairing dishes from chef Roy Choi’s collaboration with Stella Artois.

Plenty of autumn-themed food is also on the menu with local food vendors on hand such as Doggi’s Arepa Bar, Wolf of Tacos, Nuts About Sugar, Jugo Boss, and Jolly Time Popcorn, each offering items from their menus along with special seasonal dishes.

There are several activations on hand during the Hay Maze’s two-week run like workout classes, live performances from local bands, goat yoga, Halloween parties, Tuesday industry nights, a Dia de Los Muertos celebration, and much more. Find the full programming lineup here.

Hay Maze Miami is set to debut in Bayfront Park at 301 Biscayne Boulevard on Friday, October 21 and will be open to the public daily until Sunday, November 6. It’s open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Purchase tickets here.