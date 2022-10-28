 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Newcomer Rolled Goes Beyond the Cinnamon Roll with its Creative Offerings

From the sweet slingers behind Night Owl Cookies, comes a bakery dedicated to rolls and coffee

by Olee Fowler
a variety of cinnamon rolls on a board.
Rolls are on the menu at Rolled.
Rolled/Facebook

The team behind local late-night cookie favorite Night Owl Cookies, have debuted their latest sweet-focused bakery, Rolled, specializing in over-the-top cinnamon rolls — most made sans cinnamon — and coffee.

“I founded Night Owl Cookies when I was 20, almost 10 years ago,” said Andrew Gonzalez, Night Owl Cookies and Rolled founder. He noted that over the past decade, he has grown and evolved and wanted to do something that was the “complete opposite of a nighttime cookie concept,” and the daytime-focused Rolled was born.

funfetti roll.
Left: funfetti roll; Right: bacon and scotch roll

But Rolled has more than your regular cinnamon rolls with flavors with 10 different flavors such as tres leches, Funfetti cake, guava and cheese roll, and even a Night Owl Cookie-infused cookie dough roll to pay homage to Gonzalez’s first business venture. An extensive coffee program is also on hand, created with locally roasted coffees.

“Miami already has staple areas where you get cinnamon rolls; however, they never adapted or evolved with the times,” said Gonzalez.

Rolled is now open at 10524 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33174, and open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit here.

