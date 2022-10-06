Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Good Club Sandwich?

Welcome to Ask Eater , a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us ? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”

Dear Eater,

Where can I find a great classic club sandwich? Preferably a restaurant that’s not adjacent to a golf course. Bonus points if it’s served with French fries instead of chips.

Sincerely,

Craving a (Daytime) Club

Between South Florida’s ongoing love affair with tacos nestled in heirloom maize tortillas and sushi rolls topped with the likes of Wagyu beef, sweet potato crisps, or caviar, it may feel as if the city has lost sight of classic basics like a solid club sandwich. But fear not; you can still find the beloved and iconic bite in various renditions throughout town. And no, signing up for tee time is not a prerequisite to enjoying it.

For those craving a no-frills take on the New York deli-style sandwich, Roasters N’ Toasters serves the classic club and one that’s large enough to enjoy as leftovers the next day. Fries are available, or better yet, order the sandwich and soup combo and get half a club with a cup of chicken soup. For those who know how well a club sandwich (and fries) pairs with a Dirty Martini, the newly reopened Fox’s Lounge is where to go.

Beer lovers will want to make their way to Offsite Miami, a Little River microbrewery, to pair a cold one with a classic club worthy of its reputation as one of the best. Want to wrap up a shopping excursion with a glass of wine and club? Le Zoo, the beloved French bistro inside Bal Harbour shops, beckons with a turkey club featuring avocado as well.

While it’s unnecessary to have a view of the 18th hole to enjoy this American favorite, nothing says it can’t be savored in a lush, idyllic setting. For that, head to Glass & Vine, a Coconut Grove staple tucked inside Peacock Park. Its chicken club sandwich is an elevated version of the classic featuring grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, butter lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado on toasted brioche. The accompaniment of French fries seals the deal.

Or give the experience a true Miami spin and head to Verde at Perez Art Museum where along with a spectacular water view—and the option for a bit of culture—you’ll be treated to a grilled chicken club with the added bonus of avocado and rosemary aioli paired with French fries.

No matter your preference or craving, you can’t swing and miss with these clubs.

Have questions about the Miami dining scene? Send questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.” Eater will feature the answer to one or more questions each month, providing guidance to the questions that plague Miami diners (be sure to specify a part of town, if relevant). People who write in with questions remain anonymous, so go wild.