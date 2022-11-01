Drink Like Poseidon (Whatever That Means) at This New Underwater-Themed Restaurant

While Miami is no stranger to over-the-top restaurants, the city always welcomes a new addition to the mix with open arms. Enter newcomer Wet (stylized WET), a self-described “multi-level, underwater kingdom-themed” clubstaurant with a menu that leans heavily on seafood and steak options.

Now open on the first floor of the Millecento Building in Brickell, the 8,500 square foot space spans two floors with elaborate decor found throughout, including ceiling art made from plastic water bottles collected from the ocean, Japanese fishing floats artwork in the dining room, two live coral displays harvested from sustainable coral farms, and several “Wetsuite” VIP tables perched above the dining room in the Mezzanine lounge.

The menu created by chef Vural Aydogan and Rex Gryphon begins with options like crab tacos, caviar service, seared foie gras, charred octopus, East and West coast oysters, and an assortment of sushi rolls and salads. Larger dishes like pastas filled with seafood and a robust assortment of wagyu steaks from all over Japan round out the menu — with a wagyu flight offering for those who can’t decide. Dishes like creamy corn, Brussel sprouts, roasted cauliflower, and purple mashed potato can be added as sides. The restaurant pumps up the party vibes in the evening with the bar offering 15 cocktails, from traditional old-fashioned, eclectic martinis and spritzers alongside 50 wines and bubbles to choose from.

Wet Entertainment Eatery & Lounge is located at 1110 S Miami Avenue in Brickell. The restaurant is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information, call 305-359-6510 or visit here.