Celeb-Loved Seafood Restaurant Catch is Returning to Miami Next Year

Glitzy seafood spot Catch is returning to Miami Beach next year. The popular New York import, which once had a location on Miami Beach nearly a decade ago, is back with a new ownership team and a new swanky, much-larger locale.

Now owned and operated by Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, this marks the seventh outpost for the popular restaurant group, with locations in New York, LA, Las Vegas, and Aspen.

The new Catch Miami Beach will take over the restaurant space in the Continuum building on Miami Beach next Fall. The 22,000-square-foot space will be divided evenly between indoor dining and an open-air terrace with a retractable rooftop. The decor of the future space is described as “Mediterranean Deco,” with plenty of marble, antique mirrors, Venetian plaster, and florals.

The restaurant will serve many of the Catch dishes one can spot on its menus around the country; think high-end versions of sushi and sashimi, steak, and fish, a comprehensive cocktail and wine menu, alongside a lively atmosphere.

Catch Miami Beach is slated to debut in the fall of 2023 at 200 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach. Stay tuned for more information.