Chef Brad Kilgore and the Bar Lab Team Debut Their Wynwood Restaurant, Marygold’s

Marygold’s, the much-anticipated new restaurant collaboration from chef Brad Kilgore and the Bar Lab team, debuts this Friday, November 18, at the Arlo Wynwood hotel. The restaurant will showcase a sophisticated Modern American menu with Florida flavors in a bright, greenery-filled setting.

This marks Kilgore’s return to the Wynwood neighborhood — previously home to restaurant Alter, which earned him national recognition during its run, including a James Beard Best Chef: South nomination and the title of Eater Miami’s Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year.

The menu at Marygold’s is divided into four categories: to share, appetizers, entrees, and entrees for two. Guests can begin their meal with dishes like royal red shrimp carpaccio, beignets with jerk oxtail, caviar service with sweet potato waffle fries and parmesan creme fraiche, and baked oysters with ’nduja and rye crumbs. Larger dishes include items like grouper al pastor, cabbage terrine with mushroom and eggplant, and whole-roasted fish meant to be shared. To complete the meal, desserts such as the Baked Florida, a twist on the classic featuring tropical fruit semifreddo, creamsicle yogurt, and pineapple rum that’s flambeed tableside, and the carrot cake bread pudding with espresso-date caramel and cream cheese gelato are highlights.

The Bar Lab team, also a James Beard finalist that’s best known for its award-winning bar, the Broken Shaker, runs the cocktail program at Marygold’s under the direction of its global beverage director, Christine Wiseman. Diners can sip on selections such as the Caper Berry, Marygold’s twist on martini service featuring a choice of Grey Goose or Beefeater, Martini Ambrato, umami brine, and an assortment of accouterments; the Tomato & Strawberry with mezcal, Cocchi Americano, vermouth, and strawberry tomato soda; or the shareable Kumquat & Coconut made with coconut fat washed bourbon, yuzu kumquat sugar, honeysuckle bitters, grapefruit zest. The menu also includes beers, dessert cocktails, and after-dinner drinks.

Designed by firm Meyer Davis and Miami-based MaD Artistic, the space boasts plenty of greenery, industrial floors, and pops of color. Upon entering, guests are welcomed by a wrap-around bar with Calacatta marble, ribbed wood panels, and seating for 20. The dining area has a combination of booths, banquettes, and tables, all overlooking the open kitchen, while outside dining for up to 55 guests is available. Also inside is Mary G’s — the restaurant’s grab-and-go counter — that sells pastries, salads, sandwiches, and a curated selection of snacks and vintage candy.

Marygold’s will open to the public on Friday, November 18 at 2217 Northwest Miami Court in the Arlo Wynwood hotel. For more information visit here.