Popular Irish Pub John Martin’s Makes Its Return to Coral Gables

Nearly three years after closing, the bar is back with a revamped space and new owners

by Olee Fowler
bar area with seats.
The new bar area at John Martin’s.

John Martin’s, one of South Florida’s longest-running restaurants and bars, has reopened its doors with a new look and new ownership after shuttering nearly three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly updated space is now being run by Emi Guerra and Alex Mantecon of Breakwater Hospitality Group, the team behind The Wharf, and Erick Passo, owner of Downtown’s Black Market Miami. The two-story restaurant and bar has been redesigned by Bigtime Design Studios; the 7,000 square-foot venue pays homage to the original John Martin’s while offering a more contemporary and family-friendly atmosphere. The space still features plenty of its original architectural elements, but it now showcases a black-and-white color scheme, a new indoor “garden,” and a moss-covered brick wall bordered by portraits of the original founders John Clarke and Martin Lynch, who originally opened the bar on Miami’s Miracle Mile in 1989 but are no longer involved with the restaurant.

dining room.
The newly added indoor “garden” at John Martin’s complete with a sunroof.

The menu will bring back a lot of familiar Irish favorites like Shepherd’s pie and fish and chips to more inventive offerings, including Guinness glazed meatballs and duck flatbread, as well as burgers and entrees like Irish whiskey chicken breast and baby back ribs. An extensive menu of spirits, including more than 300 types of whiskey, as well as beers, wines, seltzers, champagne, and specialty cocktails such as the Shamrock Shake and the Miracle Mile Margarita, round out the drink menu.

John Martin’s opens to the public on Friday, November 18, at 253 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sundays to Thursdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit here.

