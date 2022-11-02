Famed Chicago Restaurant Group Brings its Popular Mediterranean Concept to Miami

Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant from Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, has debuted inside Bal Harbour Shops. This marks the third location for the restaurant, which has outposts in Chicago and Austin, and the restaurant group’s first Florida restaurant.

Created by Top Chef alum and chef-partner CJ Jacobson and executive partner Marc Jacobs, Aba’s menu showcases flavors from across the Mediterranean with influences from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece. Highlights from the menu include the carrot and sunflower dip, the everything Jerusalem bagel served with smoked salmon spread, hamachi, and charred avocado, and the shawarma spiced skirt steak. The bar program and wine list offer options from across the Mediterranean and Southern California, a full bar program, a ‘reserve’ cocktail list with higher-end pours, and plenty of zero-proof options.

The 250-seat restaurant keeps with the Mediterranean theme with olive trees, climbing ivy, and vintage lighting, including original Parisian street lamps and gold Moroccan fixtures. An arched hallway connects both ends of the space, with textured walls and furniture made from leather, wicker, and teak. The two-story space features outdoor dining on both floors, with a second-floor mezzanine with its own bar and additional seating.

The group originally opened Aba in Chicago in 2018 to much acclaim, with Eater Chicago readers awarding it restaurant of the year. This marks the first of two restaurants the popular group will bring to South Florida, with its RPM Italian concept slated to debut in Palm Beach in 2023. Lettuce Entertain You has opened more than 130 restaurants since 1971, like RPM Italian, M Burger, Shaw’s Crab House, Mon Ami Gabi, Beatrix, and more.

Aba is located at the Bal Harbour Shops at 9700 Collins Avenue, Unit 101. The restaurant is open for dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with lunch and brunch to follow later this month. For more information visit here.