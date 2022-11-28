The Best Food and Drink Events During Miami Art Week 2022

Miami Art Week is officially upon us once again. The week-long extravaganza started as a celebration of all things art, but through the years, it has expanded into all facets of South Florida, including food.

With a bevy of pop-ups, collaboration dinners, and culinary activations happening throughout the Magic City this week, here are the best bets.

The Secret Garden with Veuve Clicquot at Le Jardinier

Veuve Clicquot takes over the garden terrace at Michelin-starred Le Jardinier to bring its Garden-Gastronomy program to South Florida. With a five-course menu developed by culinary director Alain Verzeroli, the Secret Garden highlights local produce paired with La Grande Dame Champagne in a lush patio setting.

Details: Available nightly at Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 135, Miami Design District

HIVE: Wynwood’s Culinary, Cocktail, and Art Village

This culinary, art, and cocktail pop-up returns to Wynwood for its seventh year this Art Week. Housed inside the Wynwood Marketplace, it features a variety of street art, drink and food pop-ups, and daily musical performances beginning during the day and lasting into the late hours of the night.

Details: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Avenue, Wynwood. Open December 1-2 from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., December 3-4 from noon to 3 a.m. RSVP here for a complimentary drink.

A Taste of Art at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami

What’s a better combo than food and art? Artist John Collingwood, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, and Aubi & Ramsa have teamed up to showcase the various elements that go into a cocktail, dish, and artwork. During the week, Collingwood’s 17 paintings are on display throughout the Mandarin Oriental, including the hotel’s MO Bar + Lounge; its Peruvian restaurant, La Mar; and along the walls of the hotel lobby and gallery area — with each artwork inspiring tasting experience including cocktails and ice cream pairings.

Details: Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Drive, Brickell Key. Available daily from December 1-4.

Gallery Day with Michael Solomonov

Restaurant booking platform Resy has taken over a pop-up space in the Miami Design District with original, site-specific artwork by Phillip K. Smith III and food and drinks by James Beard award-winning chef Michael Solomonov of Philadelphia’s Zahav, Laser Wolf, and K’Far.

Details: Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st Street, 3rd Floor, Miami Design District. Wednesday, November 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendance is complimentary, but guests must have a reservation to attend, BOOK HERE

Art Week Launch Party at Phuc Yea

Longstanding Mimo favorite Phuc Yea will host an art week party with live art performances and installations throughout the entire property by Gian Franco Guerrieri, a Miami-based artist whose work is strongly influenced by Japanese calligraphy, pop culture, and street art, paired with bites by Phuc Yea’s chef and co-owner Cesar Zapata and music from a live DJ. Eva Longoria’s tequila brand Casa Del Sol will also offer gratis cocktails from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Thursday, December 1, from 6 p.m. to close. Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. RSVP here.

Superblue and Meta Open Arts Present Aerobanquets RMX By Mattia Casalegno and Chef Chintan Pandya

Superblue and Meta Open Arts have teamed up for a art meets VR food experience. Showcasing Mattia Casalegno’s ‘multisensory experience’ inspired by Filippo Tommaso Marinetti’s The Futurist Cookbook, a 1932 collection of surreal recipes. Guests will dine on five to ten bites by James Beard Award-winning chef Chintan Pandya from Unapologetic Foods while donning Meta Quest 2 VR headsets and listening to a narration by Top Chef’s own Gail Simmons.

Details: Superblue Miami is located at 1101 NW 23rd St, Miami. Dining experiences take place from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($58) and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ($200), and sessions range from 30 to 60 minutes. Vegan and regular options are available and range from $58 to $200 per person. Purchase tickets here.

Art Plug Powerhouse at The Wharf Miami

Taking over waterfront hotspot The Wharf Miami, Art Plug Powerhouse is a four-day experiential art exhibition featuring over 25 local and international artists curated by art influencers, The Art Plug and Meyhem Lauren. During the four-day pop-up, guests can expect water performances, interactive branded installations, live DJs, a full bar, food collaborations, and a jewelry pop-up.

Details: The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Downtown Miami. Free and open to the public December 1-2 from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., December 3-4 from noon to 3 a.m.

Bleacher Report & NBA Pop-Up Shop and Secret Bar

Bleacher Report is teaming up with the NBA to bring its Artist Merch Collection to Miami with a pop-up art gallery and sports bar featuring art installations from this collection’s artist, Matt McCormick. Through a secret tunnel at The Lab, guests will find the Fadeaway Cocktail Lounge, also designed by McCormick, which will offer cocktails and free beverages throughout the weekend.

Details: The LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th Street, Wynwood. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from December 1-4.

Oolite Arts Open Studios, Brunch, and Tour

Join Oolite Arts, a support organization for South Florida-based visual artists, at its popular annual Open Studios, Brunch, and Tour, where guests can tour exhibits, enjoy brunch, and mingle with resident artists in their studios.

Details: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 3 at 924 & 928 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Free with RSVP to exhibitions@oolitearts.org.