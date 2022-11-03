Share All sharing options for: Bask in Pink-Hued Italian Decadence at Newcomer Sofia

The team behind Miami favorites like Byblos and Amal are continuing their expansion throughout South Florida with their latest restaurant, Sofia Design District. The Toronto import serves high-end Italian cuisine in a very luxe — and very pink — setting.

Sofia features a menu “curated” by chef Daniel Roy filled with Italian classics. Think ample antipasto options, plates of pasta like cacio e Pepe and vodka rigatoni, and larger entrees such as branzino, butter-poached lobster, wild king prawns, breaded veal, and ribeye. Cocktails follow suit, with the menu serving as tributes to Italy’s geography and pop culture history with drinks like the Nights of Cabiria, Sorrentino, and Amarcord.

The flamingo pink palette sticks with the Italian glam theme, with pink lacquered pieces, teak furnishings, and ruffled pink umbrellas in Sofia’s outdoor terrace, while mirrored columns, glass chandeliers, and portraits of Grace Kelly, Sophia Loren, and Audrey Hepburn can be found in the main dining room. Contemporary collectible art is displayed throughout the space, with a David Drebin mural surrounding the bar and pieces by Marco Grassi and Mr. Brainwash hanging inside.

Sofia Design District is located at 140 NE 39th Street on the first floor of Palm Court. It is open daily starting at 5 p.m. with brunch and lunch to launch in the coming weeks. Nightly programming and special larger-scale weekly events will roll out in the coming months. For more information or reservations, visit here.