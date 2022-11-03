 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
patio area with pink tables and umbrellas.
The outside patio area at newcomer, Sofia.

Bask in Pink-Hued Italian Decadence at Newcomer Sofia

Taking over the former Estefan Kitchen location in the Miami Design District

by Olee Fowler
All Photography by Brandon Barre

The team behind Miami favorites like Byblos and Amal are continuing their expansion throughout South Florida with their latest restaurant, Sofia Design District. The Toronto import serves high-end Italian cuisine in a very luxe — and very pink — setting.

Sofia features a menu “curated” by chef Daniel Roy filled with Italian classics. Think ample antipasto options, plates of pasta like cacio e Pepe and vodka rigatoni, and larger entrees such as branzino, butter-poached lobster, wild king prawns, breaded veal, and ribeye. Cocktails follow suit, with the menu serving as tributes to Italy’s geography and pop culture history with drinks like the Nights of Cabiria, Sorrentino, and Amarcord.

dining room.
Inside Sofia’s dining room.

The flamingo pink palette sticks with the Italian glam theme, with pink lacquered pieces, teak furnishings, and ruffled pink umbrellas in Sofia’s outdoor terrace, while mirrored columns, glass chandeliers, and portraits of Grace Kelly, Sophia Loren, and Audrey Hepburn can be found in the main dining room. Contemporary collectible art is displayed throughout the space, with a David Drebin mural surrounding the bar and pieces by Marco Grassi and Mr. Brainwash hanging inside.

round bar area outside.
The outdoor bar area at Sofia.

Sofia Design District is located at 140 NE 39th Street on the first floor of Palm Court. It is open daily starting at 5 p.m. with brunch and lunch to launch in the coming weeks. Nightly programming and special larger-scale weekly events will roll out in the coming months. For more information or reservations, visit here.

