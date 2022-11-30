Tambourine Room Is Miami Beach’s New Hidden, Tasting-Menu Only Restaurant

Nearly 65 years after the Tambourine Room first debuted in Miami Beach, the space is being reimagined and transformed into an 18-seat, tasting-menu-only restaurant.

Housed inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, the fine dining restaurant serves a six-course tasting-menu filled with modern takes on classic French cuisine with Asian influences from Tristan Brandt, a European chef who boasts a pretty impressive resume. In 2013, when he was the head chef at Opus V in Germany when it was awarded two Michelin stars, making him the youngest chef in the country to lead a two-star kitchen. In October 2022, his restaurant Epoca by Tristan Brandt at the Waldhaus Flims hotel in Switzerland was awarded one-Michelin star.

The menu rotates frequently, but diners can expect dishes like thinly sliced scallops marinated in brown butter and curry spices served with cauliflower puree, roasted cauliflower, with a lobster, tarragon, and saffron sauce poured tableside. One of Brandt’s signature dishes also makes its way to the menu: a beef tartare hidden under a layer of caviar alongside kimizu, whipped creme fraiche, and sourdough chips. As for beverages, Tambourine Room is currently wine only, as Brandt believes the menus are best served with wine. A variety of vintages are available by the bottle and glass or diners may choose to add a wine pairing for $55 (6 p.m. seating) or $135 (8:30 p.m. seating).

Most recently serving as the resort’s private dining room, the Tambourine Room has been transformed into a dining den with blues, creams, gold, and silver. Custom oak tables and blue leather chairs accompany parquet wood floors and modern circular chandeliers. A tiled mirror wall, dark blue leather, and light wood wall panels accent the room.

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt is located inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. The first seating is at 6 p.m. and will offer a three-course tasting menu for $140 per person, and the second seating at 8:30 p.m. will offer a six-course tasting menu for $215 per person. Both menu prices are not inclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations are available via Resy.