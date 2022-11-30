Take a Look Inside Walrus Rodeo, the Latest Restaurant From the Boia De Team

The team behind one of Miami’s most popular and well-reviewed restaurants, Boia De, are debuting their latest creation: Walrus Rodeo, a restaurant serving up wood-fired fare located just doors away from Boia De in Little Haiti.

For this new restaurant that officially opens on Thursday, December 8, the chefs and co-owners Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer have teamed up with chef and partner Jeff Maxfield, who has run popular kitchens around town like Toscana Divino, Ironside Pizza, and LTD Cafe before serving as the corporate chef for Brad Kilgore’s restaurant group.

Walrus Rodeo’s menu revolves around the restaurant’s central wood-fire oven with dishes like lasagna with lamb ragu, charbroiled Island Creek oysters with jalapeno hot sauce and brown butter brioche crumble; the spicy OG pizza with boquerones, melted shallots, and maple brown butter; local wahoo crudo with green papaya and crispy rice; and churros with fluff and spiced chocolate. The restaurant will serve beer and wine on tap, along with wines by the glass, bottle, and carafe.

Housed in the same shopping center complex that Boia De also resides in, Walrus Rodeo showcases a vibrant color scheme, high ceilings of hammered tin, wood floors, lots of tile, and brick industrial accents. Custom wallpaper from artist Beth Rhodes of Bethmade makes a visit to the bathroom an amusing experience, while a mural from San Diego-based artist Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio floats above the wall above the pizza oven. With 32 seats and a bar that seats nine, Walrus Rodeo is spacious compared to its 24-seat counterpart.

Walrus Rodeo will be open at 5143 Northeast Second Avenue for dinner Thursday through Monday beginning Thursday, December 8. For more information and reservations, visit here.