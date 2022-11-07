 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This New Digital Food Hall Mashes Up National Brands with Local Restaurants

Popeye’s fried chicken-topped pizza is no longer a dream, thanks to Kylo Food Hall

by Olee Fowler
sandwich with fries.
The Ms. Cheezious short rib melt topped with Burger King French fries.
Kylo Food Hall/Official Press Photo

The latest entry to Miami’s food hall scene is Kylo Food Hall, a digital-first food spot that combines popular national and local restaurants to serve a variety of classics and new mashups in Downtown Miami.

On hand at Kylo are national brands Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, plus a variety of local restaurants, such as Spris Artisan Pizza, Ms. Cheezious, and Sergio’s Cuban American Kitchen, all served at one counter with guests having the option to select items across brands to build their order. Orders are made via on-site kiosks, online, or through popular food delivery apps (Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub). Kylo intends to open additional locations in Miami over the next twelve months.

wooden exterior with black sign.
Outside of Kylo Food Hall.

“Guests increasingly expect a flexible and on-demand dining experience, so we saw an opportunity to create a digital-first, multi-brand concept to better meet these needs,” said Luis Maia, head of Kylo.

ordering area
The ordering area at Kylo Food Hall.

Kylo is serving up limited-time menu items to celebrate the opening, combining well-known dishes across its menu, including a Spris Pia topped with a deconstructed Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, including battered chicken, diced pickles, and a spicy sauce drizzle. Meanwhile, the Ms. Cheezious short rib melt is taken up a notch with the addition of Burger King’s fries.

Kylo Food Hall is now open at 50 West Flagler Street in Downtown Miami. For more information or to place an order, visit here.

