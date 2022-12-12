Share All sharing options for: Eating House’s Much-Anticipated New Location Debuts in Coral Gables

Eating House, the beloved Miami restaurant that closed last summer after a ten-year run, is back in a much larger, new location in Coral Gables’ Giralda Plaza, just steps away from its sister restaurant Luca Osteria.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli and partners Alexander Casanova and Laura Faraci have taken the classic Eating House menu that helped the restaurant gain popularity over the past decade and gave it a sophisticated, more grown-up feel. For starters, guests can dine on dishes such as yellowfin tuna crudo with egg yolk, sunchokes and black truffle leche de tigre, crispy potatoes with whipped gruyere, and Brussels sprouts with miso ‘Caesar’ and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Larger plates consist of Amish chicken ‘two ways’; cavatelli ‘carbonara’ with egg yolk, bacon, black truffle, and ‘carbon’ breadcrumbs; and the Wagyu Denver steak with onion soubise, confit onion, and burnt onion caramel. For dessert, guests can enjoy a grown-up version of the famous Dirt Cup, potato ‘beignets’ with Cry Baby vanilla ice cream, vanilla caramel, and vanilla salt, and E.H. Mess with whipped yuzu curd, nata de coco, passion fruit sorbet, and meringue.

“Our Giralda location is fresh – a blend of classic and new — from the menu to the vibe,” said Faraci. “We are excited to share this next chapter with our fans that have been waiting patiently, as well as introduce newcomers to the Eating House experience.”

New to this location is a full bar menu with specialty cocktails, including the E.H. Old Fashioned, Nerdy, Crib Notes, and Josefina. The 3,300 square foot space designed by Miami-based design firm Locus Architecture offers a private dining room off the main dining area which can host up to 25 guests. Upon entering, an L-shaped bar seats 15, and the dining area can seat 164. White walls, warm lighting, and lofty ceilings in an airy space punctuated by black tables, chairs, and mirrors.

Eating House is now open at 128 Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables. It is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit here.