Newcomer Joliet Offers a Taste of New Orleans on South Beach

Get a taste of New Orleans flavor on South Beach at newcomer Joliet, the latest restaurant from Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso of Lost Boy & Co., the team behind places like Lost Boy Co., Tropezon, and Fox’s Lounge.

The seafood-filled menu by chef Juan Garrido offers a variety of appetizers, entrees, and larger dishes to share. Guests can begin the meal with appetizers like oysters Juliet, broiled with braised collard green butter; New Orleans-style barbecue prawns served with Worcestershire sauce, garlic butter, and toasted toast baguette; and Wagyu steak tartare with sunchokes, fried oysters, and parmesan.

As it’s a New Orleans-inspired spot, it, of course, offers an ample raw bar with five varieties of oysters on hand served with a choice of classic, Calabrian chili, passion fruit, and fine herb mignonette, alongside other raw bar favorites like fish crudo, Cherrystone clams, crab Louis, and King Crab cocktail. Entrees include classics like the shrimp Po’Boy sandwich, cornmeal fried Florida yellowtail, and a daily Gumbo. Platters, which are meant to be shared at the table, offer options like grilled pork chops, broiled lobster, and the jambalaya, which is made with a combination of gold rice, roasted chicken, and grilled king crab.

The cocktail menu is meant to be paired with Joliet’s New Orleans-inspired dishes. Created by bartender Derek Tormes, the cocktail program offers something for everyone with sections dedicated to different drink varieties like light and bright refreshers, full-bodied and spirit-forward classics, and citrus-forward cocktails like a Spiced Grapefruit made with vodka, lemon, cinnamon grapefruit soda, and prosecco and the Strawberry Aperitivo with strawberry-infused Peychaud, basil, lemon, and prosecco. The wine list offers plenty of natural and sparkling wines and champagnes to pair with all that seafood.

The nearly 1,700-square-foot space reflects elements inspired by both Miami and New Orleans’ appreciation for marine life. The interior and exterior design plays off the blue-hued jewel tones of the water, with natural materials and eclectic art pieces filling the space.

Joliet is located at 1209 17th Street on Miami Beach. The restaurant is open Sunday to Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.