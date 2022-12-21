Top Chef Winner Jeremy Ford’s Latest Restaurant Is a Tribute to His Daughter

Beauty & the Butcher, the highly anticipated restaurant from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford and local restaurant group Grove Bay Hospitality Group, debuts tonight in Coral Gables, serving American-focused cuisine with global flavors. This marks the second restaurant collaboration between Ford and Grove Bay, who brought the Michelin-starred restaurant Stubborn Seed to South Beach five years ago.

The menu is made to be shared and broken into four sections: Table Snacks, Light & Bright, Golden & Crispy, and Mains. Options include the dry-aged Japanese yellowtail crudo; crispy duroc pork belly; and the decadent Truffle Tart made with foie gras, green apple, truffles, sunflower, and pine nuts. A special dry-aging program highlights unique charcuterie cuts for the table, while dishes like the Wagyu Tomahawk for the table, served with all the fixings; a 48-hour smoked beef rib; and Florida red snapper highlight the butcher aspect of the restaurant.

The restaurant's name is a nod to Jeremy’s first daughter, Madelynn (the beauty), and himself (the butcher).

“Beauty & the Butcher is a name that’s near and dear to my heart; it’s a nod to my eldest daughter Madelynn. When she came into my life, she made me a dad for the first time and gave me purpose. This one’s for her and her sisters,” said Ford.

Taking over the former Public Square space, the restaurant features a modern dining room with seating for 160 guests with an expansive gray-veined quartz bar anchoring the space, while earth-toned woods, bronze accents, upholstered booths, decorated bookshelves, brass-toned chandeliers, and floor-to-ceiling windows out onto the street corner. For private events, there is a private dining room with seating for up to 30 seated or 60 cocktail-style.

Beauty & The Butcher is located at 6915 Red Road and is open Monday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.