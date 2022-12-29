These Were The Miami Restaurant Trends That Annoyed the Friends of Eater Most in 2022

As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida): All the non-local restaurants continuing to open in South Florida. So many $$$$ NYC imports steal the spotlight from small, independent restaurateurs.

Amber Love Bond (Eater Miami contributor): Okay, so not quite infuriating, but I felt like a new omakase spot popped up every five minutes and it was a lot.

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): While I can certainly understand costs going up, I do not appreciate portions getting smaller and smaller.

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): I like to be able to hear my conversations over dinner, so, can we please keep the beyond-loud club music in the clubs?

David Rosendorf (Food For Thought): “Scene” restaurants. The whole restaurant that turns into a nightclub, dancing on the tables, bottle service routine. Hard pass. Maybe I shouldn’t complain - I’ll never go to those places, and if they act as douchebag magnets to keep those folks out of the places I want to go to, all the better.

Lyssa Goldberg (Freelance food writer): My favorite trend might also be the most frustrating. “Middleterranean” cuisine has come back strong with so many new restaurant openings (Amal, Mazeh, Aba, Neya, Jaffa, Doya...). I’m a huge fan of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, so it secretly kills me that now there’s so many new options, I’ll never be able to keep up with trying them all, ha.

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): Too much Omakase.

Sara Liss (Author of Miami Cooks): This trend of not answering the phone and only using booking sites for reservations has got to be it. I was recently on my way to a dinner in a rainstorm and running late so I tried calling the restaurant to let them know - but there’s no one to answer the phone. I show up to the restaurant and they’re like - oh, you’re supposed to email us if you’re running late - and I’m thinking what? Sorry, I was driving in torrential rain.

Kelly Blanco (NBC 6): The whole dinner “party” concept! I want a vibe. But i still came to dinner for the food and the company. Otherwise, I’d just go to a clllurrrb. I wouldn’t necessarily say it infuriates me more than 30 dollar cocktails though.

George Arango (@Mr.Eats305): The thing that bothered me the most from local restaurants is either the continued trend of Tulum vibe restaurants or the restaurant party vibe spots.

Olee Fowler (Eater Miami): I’m so over every new restaurant in Miami being either Mediterranean, Italian, or pricey omakase. Please, more creativity in 2023!