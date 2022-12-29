These Are the New Restaurants Friends of Eater Miami Can't-Wait For in 2023

As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida): Sra. Martinez and Bouchon Bistro (oops, a CA import, sorry) in Coral Gables; Julia and Henry’s in downtown Miami, and more specifically, Karla Hoyos’ taqueria.

Amber Love Bond (Eater Miami contributor): I’m excited for Sra. Martinez 2.0 to open in Coral Gables and I think Rao’s making its way to Loews Miami Beach will be a fun spot to have on South Beach.

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): Fingers crossed that Major Food Group will open Parma in South Florida in 2023.

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): I do like a solid steak frites so I am going to go with Chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro.

David Rosendorf (Food For Thought): Aside from the 2022 openings I haven’t made my way to yet? Shingo in the old La Palma space in Coral Gables from Shingo Akikuni. I had some great omakase meals with him at The Den at Azabu, and am really looking forward to him having his own spot. It ought to tell you something that Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant in the same space, and this is the one I’m excited for.

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): Newly opened Beauty and the Butcher by Jeremy Ford, excited for Jaguar Sun’s new space and El Vecino for cigars & cocktails in downtown near FTX Arena.

Juliana Accioly (Eater Miami contributor): Chef Angelo Elia’s upcoming bakery outpost in Aventura (those chocolate eclairs!) and Midorie in Coconut Grove.

Sara Liss (Author of Miami Cooks): Let’s see how Pastis turns out in Wynwood - are we feeling the “reservations only at 5pm and 11pm” vibe? Or more of a: come as you are and enjoy some steak frite, chilled rosé and great people watching?

Kelly Blanco (NBC 6): I’m most excited to try Beauty and the Butcher as soon as the holidays are over. It’ll be the first place I go to dinner in 2023..Jeremy Ford and Dallas Wynne can do no wrong in my book! Also looking forward to the new Catch in Miami Beach which is set to open in fall of 2023!

George Arango (@Mr.Eats305): There are SO many new restaurants to open up this year and some that just recently opened. I’m excited to see them all blossom and continue to expand the food and beverage scene in the 305.

Olee Fowler (Eater Miami): The return of Sra. Martinez is one I am certainly very excited about in 2023.