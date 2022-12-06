 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Be Transported to the Greek Isles at Coral Gables Newcomer Kaia

No plane flight needed

by Olee Fowler
All photography courtesy of The Louis Collection
Inside Kaia Greek’s dining room.
Mynokos-inspired Kaia Greek (stylized KAÏA) has set up shop on Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile, serving a large assortment of Greek cuisine in a bright and floral-filled setting.

entrance to restaurant.
The entrance to Kaia Greek.

Kaia is the latest restaurant from SP Hospitality Group, the same team behind Crema Gourmet, Calle 23, and Copper 29. The menu offers everything from starters like beef kefte, grilled halloumi, octopus, zucchini chips, and spreads like the skordalia, a garlic dip with almonds and extra virgin olive oil kick off the meal, or can be combined to make a meal on their own. Main dishes like lamb chops, kebab prepared with a mixture of ground beef and lamb, prime ribeye, chicken skewers, and branzino are available for those with heartier appetites. For dessert, baklava and Greek yogurt are on hand.

a variety of food on a wooden table.
The food spread from Kaia Greek.

Earthy, neutral tones and natural materials can be found throughout the space, alongside bright bougainvillea florals that cascade over the entrance and the bar area, while large pots spilling over with trees and flowers are found throughout the restaurant. At the same time, Greek lounge music plays in the background.

Kaia Greek is now open at 232 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables from Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, call 786-362-6997.

