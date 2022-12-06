Say Hello to Victoria’s Vinos y Vermuteria, Miami’s First-Ever Vermouth Bar

Matt Kuscher and Kush Hospitality — the team behind places like LoKal, Kush, and Spillover — are opening their latest concept, Victoria’s Vinos y Vermuteria, a Spanish vermouth and natural wine bar debuting Friday, December 9, which takes over the space that once housed Kush’s milkshake shop and beer store, Vicky’s House.

Vermouth, a bittersweet fortified wine that’s spiked with booze and infused with botanicals, is the star of the menu at Victoria’s. The new space was launched in collaboration with Kush’s corporate beverage director Cristina Suarez; it serves a variety of vermouth in different styles and flavors, including two house-made vermouths sold by the glass, bottle, and package-style: Kuscher’s signature blend, described as “Christmasy and warm on the palate” along with a second, lighter variety by Suarez called Titi Marie vermouth. Also on hand are plenty of natural wines, Spanish ciders (poured in an Asturian style of long pouring), large format craft beers, and tapas-style small plates, charcuterie boards, ‘not-so-fancy’ tea sandwiches, caviar, and more.

The small space, housed next door to Lokal, has a capacity for 25 guests at a time and features green and red accents with Victorian design elements throughout and a back lounge area made for date night.

Victoria’s Vinos y Vermuteria is located at 3190 Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to close. For more information, visit here.