Celeb-Loved Sexy Fish Might Be Miami’s Most Extravagant New Restaurant

After years of waiting, London celebrity magnet Sexy Fish is officially opening the door to its first U.S. outpost in Brickell on February 3.

The restaurant and late-night lounge was originally slated to debut in September 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like its UK counterpart, it serves a Japanese-influenced menu created by chef Bjoern Weissgerber, who helped lead the kitchen at Zuma Miami when it first opened in 2010. The restaurant will feature plenty of its popular dishes from its original location such as duck salad, vegetarian sushi, smoked tuna belly, black cod, King crab, and cheesecake. New dishes exclusive tot he Miami location include items like marinated gold-flake sea bass finished on the robata and served with caviar.

The incredibly ornate space was designed in collaboration with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Caring, and was inspired by midcentury brasseries and the ocean. The space boasts coral leather seating, high gloss tables, illuminated agate floors, and 10 sculptures by Damien Hirst. The massive fish tank showcases live coral and a colorful assortment of tropical fish that stretch across an entire wall inside the private dining room.

The ocean inspiration continues throughout the space with 10-feet tall mermaid sculptures and colored glass mosaics made with more than eight million hand-assembled pieces in sea-themed scenes. Even the bathroom is over the top, with onyx sinks sitting on mermaid tails can be found in the women’s restroom, while a large onyx octopus hand carved by a stone mason from Italy can be found in the men’s bathroom alongside a statue of none other than James Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

The pink onyx bar boasts a large assortment of Dom Perignon and Opus One varietals, along with “theatrical” cocktails based idea of two flavors like elderflower and yuzu, chocolate and wine, lime and meringue, and raspberry and yogurt. Plus, it’ll offer live entertainment and DJ’s playing well into the night every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Sexy Fish originally debuted in London in 2015 and quickly became a favorite of celebs like Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Lawrence. The restaurant is the brainchild of luxury restaurateur Richard Caring, the man behind private members’ club, Annabel’s. Caring is also a major shareholder in Soho House group.

Sexy Fish is located at 1001 South Miami Avenue and is open daily for dinner starting at 5 p.m. with brunch to follow in the coming months. To make a reservation, visit sexyfishmiami.com or call 305-889-7888.