Here Are Miami’s 2022 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

After a two year hiatus, the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards and overall 12 Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut.

The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also completed an internal audit last year in an attempt to overhaul its policies and procedures to be more inclusive and transparent in how nominees were decided upon following years of accusations of racism, sexism, and scandals surrounding many of those who’ve been nominated in years past.

Below is a list of semifinalists this year in Miami and throughout the state of Florida. Finalists in the 2022 restaurant and chef categories will be announced Wednesday, March 16, with winners announced during an awards ceremony taking place June 13 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Jason and Sue Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group, Orlando

Outstanding Chef

Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Best New Restaurant

Zitz Sum

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Antonio Bachour, Bachour

Rabii Saber, Four Seasons, Orlando

Outstanding Baker

Zak Stern, Zak the Baker

Evette Rahman, Sister Honey’s, Orlando

Outstanding Bar Program

Cafe La Trova

Best Chef: South

Michael Beltran, Ariete

Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang, Itamae

Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach

Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed

Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando

Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen

Michael Pirolo, Macchialina