Here Are Miami’s 2022 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

After a two-year hiatus, the prestigious culinary award ceremony is back.

by Olee Fowler
Closeup on a silver medal featuring the face of James Beard. Around the edge of the medal, text reads “James Beard Foundation Award for Excellence.” James Beard Foundation

After a two year hiatus, the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards and overall 12 Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut.

The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also completed an internal audit last year in an attempt to overhaul its policies and procedures to be more inclusive and transparent in how nominees were decided upon following years of accusations of racism, sexism, and scandals surrounding many of those who’ve been nominated in years past.

Below is a list of semifinalists this year in Miami and throughout the state of Florida. Finalists in the 2022 restaurant and chef categories will be announced Wednesday, March 16, with winners announced during an awards ceremony taking place June 13 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Jason and Sue Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group, Orlando

Outstanding Chef

Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Best New Restaurant

Zitz Sum

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Antonio Bachour, Bachour

Rabii Saber, Four Seasons, Orlando

Outstanding Baker

Zak Stern, Zak the Baker

Evette Rahman, Sister Honey’s, Orlando

Outstanding Bar Program

Cafe La Trova

Best Chef: South

Michael Beltran, Ariete

Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang, Itamae

Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach

Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed

Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando

Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen

Michael Pirolo, Macchialina

Foursquare

Zak the Baker

295 Northwest 26th Street, , FL 33127 (786) 294-0876 Visit Website

Michael's Genuine

130 Northeast 40th Street, , FL 33137 (305) 573-5550 Visit Website

Cafe La Trova

971 Southwest 8th Street, , FL 33130 (786) 615-4379 Visit Website

Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Avenue, , FL 33139 (786) 322-5211 Visit Website

Ghee Downtown Dadeland

8965 Southwest 72nd Place, , FL 33156 (305) 968-1850 Visit Website

Bachour

2020 Salzedo Street, , FL 33134 (305) 203-0552 Visit Website
Foursquare

Itamae

140 Northeast 39th Street, , FL 33137 (305) 631-2664 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ariete

3540 Main Highway, , FL 33133 (786) 615-3747 Visit Website
Foursquare

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 534-2124 Visit Website

Zitz Sum

396 Alhambra Circle, , FL 33134 (786) 409-6920 Visit Website

