Here Are Miami’s 2022 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

After a two year hiatus, the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards and overall 12 Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut.
The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also completed an internal audit last year in an attempt to overhaul its policies and procedures to be more inclusive and transparent in how nominees were decided upon following years of accusations of racism, sexism, and scandals surrounding many of those who’ve been nominated in years past.
Below is a list of semifinalists this year in Miami and throughout the state of Florida. Finalists in the 2022 restaurant and chef categories will be announced Wednesday, March 16, with winners announced during an awards ceremony taking place June 13 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. Check out the full list of nominations here.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Jason and Sue Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group, Orlando
Outstanding Chef
Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
Best New Restaurant
Zitz Sum
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Antonio Bachour, Bachour
Rabii Saber, Four Seasons, Orlando
Outstanding Baker
Zak Stern, Zak the Baker
Evette Rahman, Sister Honey’s, Orlando
Outstanding Bar Program
Cafe La Trova
Best Chef: South
Michael Beltran, Ariete
Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang, Itamae
Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach
Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed
Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando
Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen
Michael Pirolo, Macchialina