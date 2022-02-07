Share All sharing options for: Look Inside Makoto’s Brand New Bright and Airy Restaurant Space

Makoto, Stephen Starr’s longstanding Japanese restaurant and Eater 38 member, has debuted its brand new outpost over the weekend. Now located on the newly opened third-floor of the ritzy Bal Harbour Shops, the namesake restaurant by chef Makoto Okuwa features a colorful and contemporary indoor and outdoor space that is a complete aesthetic departure from its previous location.

The restaurant revamp took two years of planning by international designer India Mahdavi, who was inspired by the idea of combining a French brasserie, Japanese restaurant, and an American diner under one roof. The result is a soft color scheme of coral pink, orange, and sandalwood, along with supersize floral motifs that fill the room and are meant to make guests feel at though they are entering landscape at sunset. Outside, nostalgic 1930’s-era chairs and palm trees populate the terrace.

“I wanted to redefine the Japanese restaurant typology at the crossroads of cultures that were relevant to this location.” said Mahdavi. “This is a more feminine experience of Japanese dining, one where the ephemeral memory of the atmosphere is as delicate the experience of taste.”

Makoto’s relocation offers indoor and outdoor seating for a total of 244 guests along with an expanded outdoor terrace and bar, and a new, exclusive sushi counter that seats 16. The restaurant’s popular all-day menu stays the same with dishes like the spicy tuna crispy rice, rock shrimp tempura, miso sea bass, and spicy yellowtail rolls filling out the menu.

Makoto is located at 9700 Collins Avenue on the third floor inside Bal Harbour Shops. for more information or to make a reservation call 305-864-8600.