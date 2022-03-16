12 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Spring

While spring feels more like summer here in sunny South Florida, our restaurant scene continues to heat up. With newcomers from well-known favorites to re-openings of classic Miami spots, there’s plenty to look forward to this spring.

Bayshore Club

Where: 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

When: Spring 2022

Grove Bay Hospitality, the team behind close to a dozen restaurants in the area like Stubborn Seed and Glass & Vine, are expanding their footprint in South Florida yet again with Bayshore Club, a casual, waterfront restaurant and bar in Coconut Grove. Taking up a spot in the massive waterfront Regatta Harbour complex, it’ll feature a 360-degree bar and plenty of homages to the site’s past as Pan Am’s first seaplane terminal and hangar with details found in the wallpaper, drink coasters, and the menu design. Guests can expect classic pub food with Miami influences, such as ceviches, salads, and tacos, alongside an extensive beer and cocktail list.

Lion & the Rambler

Where: 804 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables

When: April 2022

Taking over the former Eating House location in Coral Gables, the Lion & the Rambler aims to make traditionally pricey tasting menu restaurants more approachable and affordable. Diners can either opt for a nine-course American leaning tasting menu created by chef Michael Bolen, or order off the bar menu that offers several overlapping tasting menu dishes.

Vice Burger

Where: 723 North Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach

When: April 2022

Miami’s favorite burger pop-up — and latest winner of South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s annual Burger Bash — is going brick-and-mortar this spring inside Lincoln Eatery food hall. The menu will offer a variety of classic burgers, including its famous Vice Burger made with a 5-ounce patty on a toasted brioche bun with American cheese, onions, pickles, and secret sauce; alongside milkshakes and French fries.

Branja

Where: 184 NE 50th Terrace, Upper Buena Vista

When: April 2022

Isreali chef and Masterchef winner Tom Aviv is debuting his first U.S. restaurant right here in Miami. Branja will combine the atmospheres of a 1970s Telavivian market with a gastrobar and offer dishes that bring together regional Israeli flavors with global cuisine.

Miss Crispy Rice, Sushi OG, and Papi Churro

Where: 2335 North Miami Ave, Wynwood

When: April 2022

A new three-in-one outpost inside the Oasis Wynwood food hall, Poke OG founder Andrew Mayer and his partner Ryan Leto teamed up with Miami influencers Sam Schnur of @TheNaughtyFork, Yanni Georgoulakis of @FoodyFetish, and model Cindy Prado to bring this project to life. Sushi OG will serve some of Poke OG’s popular sushi rolls along with chirashi bowls and crudos, while Miss Crispy Rice will offer a selection of crispy rice, handrolls, and izakaya items. Papi Churro completes the group with a variety of sweet treats like stuffed churros, ice cream, and churro sundaes.

Eating House

Where: 128 Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables

When: June 2022

Don’t call it a comeback... well, actually you can. After shuttering its home of almost a decade last summer, Eating House will return to its Coral Gables roots with a new location on the pedestrian friendly Giralda Avenue, just steps away from its sister restaurant Luca Osteria. This larger, more “grown up” version of the restaurant will showcase many of its beloved dishes from its first outpost plus a full liquor bar, ample seating, and industrial digs.

Mazeh

Where: 227 NE 2nd Avenue, Downtown Miami

When: May/June 2022

Sharing with friends is the idea behind the menu at Mazeh, which will only offer tapas-sized Mediterranean dishes that are meant to be coursed out through the evening in order to make “guests feel as if they are at a friend’s home.”

WET

Where: 1110 S Miami Avenue, Brickell

When: Spring 2022

A restaurant “worthy of Poseidon himself” is the inspiration behind the aptly named, Wet. The two-floor 8,500-square-foot restaurant, bar, and entertainment space will feature plenty of nautical decor details like coral displays and ceiling art made from plastic water bottles. Naturally, seafood will be the star of the menu alongside an extensive steak program created by chef Joe Bonavita for an updated take on the surf and turf meal.

Moloko

Where: 1801 West Avenue, Miami Beach

When: April 2022

Jose Mendin’s buzzy Parisian restaurant and lounge Moloko is coming to the U.S. and, of course, its first location is in Miami. Taking over the former Soul Tavern space just steps away from Mendin’s other restaurants in Sunset Harbour, Moloko will offer an Asian leaning menu — with dishes like lobster and uni tagliatelle, toro tartar tarte, and an assortment of fish and meats grilled on the robata grill — spearheaded by chef Daniel Roy in a sleek and vibe-y ambiance similar to its French counterpart .

Max’d Out Donuts

Where: 14871 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach

When: mid-April 2022

Popular pastry chef Max Santiago is officially making his return to Miami with his new doughnut shop, Max’d Out. Sugar lovers can expect plenty of Santiago’s decadent, and eye catching, doughnut creations along with one new menu addition promised every week. Coffee drinks from Great Circle will also be on hand. Bonus points — it also plans to be open seven days a week.

Carousel Club

Where: 901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale

When: April 1, 2022

From the teams behind 1/ST, the owners and operators of Gulfstream Park, and Breakwater Hospitality Group, the group behind The Wharf, comes their latest creation, the Carousel Club. Featuring 14,000-square-feet of tented and open-air spaces including a covered Carousel Bar made out of a large antique carousel serving as its focal point, this day-to-night spot will boast pop-ups by Spris Artisan Pizza, Los Altos Taqueria, and Ms. Cheezious, along with plenty of programming and even more cocktails.