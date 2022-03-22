Share All sharing options for: Take a Look Around David Grutman’s Sleek New Americana Grill

David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality continues its major expansion throughout South Florida with the debut of its latest restaurant, the Key Club. The American style restaurant and bar found a home in the newly renovated Cocowalk, exuding the same type of laidback charm the Grove is known for with midcentury touches.

The focus of the menu at the Key Club is on familiar food presented in an upscale way. The menu kicks off with starters like Parker house rolls, crab and artichoke dip, hush puppies, and steak tartare. For entrees there are lighter options like the Asian chicken salad, coconut lobster roll, or branzino, or for those with a heartier appetites can choose from dishes like pastrami spiced ribeye, veal chop Milanese, or Club burger. The Key Club’s large bar area features a custom cocktail menu, as well as a comprehensive liquor selection, local craft beers, and a 200-bottle wine list.

The Key Club’s nearly 7,000-square-foot space overlooking Grand Avenue was designed by longtime collaborator Icrave. Inspired by Coconut Grove’s free spirited roots of the 1960s, the space features plenty of handmade materials, sculptural features, and a mix of mid-century furnishings blended with 1950s Brazilian architectural details. Highlights include hand-painted tile tables, a 3D concrete wall tile, 60-foot island bar covered by a Brazilian quartzite top, custom-woven hexagonal shades, and multi-colored wall panels.

The Key Club is located at 3015 Grand Avenue in Coconut Grove and is currently open Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m., and Sunday until 10 p.m. with plans for lunch, happy hour, and brunch service to begin soon. For more information call 305-521-4969.