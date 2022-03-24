 clock menu more-arrow no yes
large food hall space with industrial seating.
Inside Shoma Bazaar.
Shoma Bazaar

A Stunning New Food Hall Just Arrived in Doral

Shoma Bazaar features 15 food vendors from some of Miami’s favorite restaurants

by Olee Fowler

Miami’s love affair with food halls shows no signs of slowing down. The latest one to debut in the Magic City is the Shoma Bazaar, boasting 15 food and drink outposts in a rather chic and industrial setting.

Founded by real estate developer Shoma Group and created by the husband and wife team of Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, the 13,000 square foot indoor and outdoor venue features a variety of new restaurants like BFF: Burger Franks Fries, led by Prime One Twelve alum Todd Zimmer and John Hart. alongside established South Florida favorites like Ash Pizza, Trattoria Dal Plin Italian Eatery, Pubbelly Sushi, InRamen, Poke MIA Doce Provisions, Ella’s Oyster Bar, and Shahs of Kabob.

industrial food hall area.
Inside Shoma Bazaar.
Shoma Bazaar

Meanwhile the Bar at Shoma Bazaar offers cocktails created by the Bar Lab team, an expansive seating area, and 25-foot projected screen that shows sporting events, musical performances, and rotating art pieces. Outside guests will find the Shoma Bazaar’s Biergarten with an extensive lineup of local beer on draft.

large yellow statue of a dog.
The outdoor sculpture of Pebbles.
Shoma Bazaar

Upon arrival guests are welcomed by two adjacent, larger-scale sculptures of a dog and a woman that were designed by Dr. Simon Ourian and inspired by the Shojaee’s dog, Pebbles. Inside Shoma Bazaar guests will find overhead flower sculpture designed by The Plant Guy, colorful murals, woodwork accents, a shipping container framing the Biergarten, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

dining room with large flower sculpture above.
Inside Shoma Bazaar.
Shoma Bazaar.

Shoma Bazaar is located at 9420 NW 41 Street in Doral. It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Breakfast begins daily at 6:30 a.m. from the on-site bakery and cafe. For more information visit here.

