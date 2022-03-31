Share All sharing options for: Sip Drinks Inside a Vintage Carousel at This New Hallandale Spot

North Dade residents won’t have to go far to get their outdoor dining, drinking, and partying fix with the debut of the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park, a new hybrid venue opening its doors to the public this Friday, April 1.

Featuring 14,000 square feet of tented and outdoor spaces — including its namesake antique Carousel Bar in the center of the space — it offers ample seating alongside multiple patio areas to hang out on and numerous dining options from South Florida favorites like Spris Artisan Pizza, Los Altos Taqueria, and Ms. Cheezious.

The Carousel Club is a collaboration between 1/St Experience, the owners and operators of Gulfstream Park, and Breakwater Hospitality Group, the team behind Downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale’s The Wharf. Situated right next to the thoroughbred race track, guests can expect sporty motifs and greenery decor as a nod to its horse racing roots, an expansive deck that features two bars, shaded lounge seating, striped umbrellas, and lantern-lit trees. The large lawn area features life-size games like horseshoe and Jenga.

Carousel Club is open weekly on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from noon until “late” at 901 S Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach. For bottle service, or to RSVP for a complimentary cocktail on opening weekend, April 1-3, visit here.