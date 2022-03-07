New York Burger Favorite Whitman’s Comes to Miami

New York-based burger restaurant Whitman’s has brought its popular regional burger menu to Miami with the debut of the first of its two planned Magic City outposts. The first location has set up shop in Miami Beach, featuring a wide menu of regional burger specialties and comfort food classics.

The restaurant first rose in popularity in 2010 with the debut of its “Juicy Lucy” burger made with two thin beef short rib blend patties encasing a scoop of pimento cheese, which is a regional speciality first seen in Minneapolis, MN. Other highlights on the menu include the East Villi Cheesesteak made with sauteed onions, melted cheese, and a hoagie roll; The Hound with applewood smoked bacon infused patty, arugula, gruyere, and potato crisps on a potato bun; and the grilled chicken club. A variety of salads, sides, and ice cream sandwiches complete the menu.

The 1,500 square foot counter-service restaurant boats its signature décor by Dekar, an interior design firm, which draws its aesthetic from a variety of regional styles. In late 2022, Whitmans will expand to 25Wyn in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, marking the restaurant’s largest location to date.

Whitmans is located at 959 West Avenue, Miami Beach and its open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with brunch service planned in the next few months. For more information call 786-360-1363.