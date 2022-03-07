 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New York Burger Favorite Whitman’s Comes to Miami

The first two locations of the popular regional burger shop has opened on Miami Beach.

by Olee Fowler
burger with cheese oozing out
Juicy Lucy from Whitman’s.
Whitman’s

New York-based burger restaurant Whitman’s has brought its popular regional burger menu to Miami with the debut of the first of its two planned Magic City outposts. The first location has set up shop in Miami Beach, featuring a wide menu of regional burger specialties and comfort food classics.

The restaurant first rose in popularity in 2010 with the debut of its “Juicy Lucy” burger made with two thin beef short rib blend patties encasing a scoop of pimento cheese, which is a regional speciality first seen in Minneapolis, MN. Other highlights on the menu include the East Villi Cheesesteak made with sauteed onions, melted cheese, and a hoagie roll; The Hound with applewood smoked bacon infused patty, arugula, gruyere, and potato crisps on a potato bun; and the grilled chicken club. A variety of salads, sides, and ice cream sandwiches complete the menu.

The 1,500 square foot counter-service restaurant boats its signature décor by Dekar, an interior design firm, which draws its aesthetic from a variety of regional styles. In late 2022, Whitmans will expand to 25Wyn in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, marking the restaurant’s largest location to date.

Whitmans is located at 959 West Avenue, Miami Beach and its open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with brunch service planned in the next few months. For more information call 786-360-1363.

More From Eater Miami

The Latest

Here Are Miami’s 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalists

By Olee Fowler

Friends of Eater Miami Give Their Best 2022 Headline Predictions

By Olee Fowler

These Are the Innovative Restaurant Ideas the Friends of Eater Hope Will Continue in 2022

By Olee Fowler

Friends of Eater Share Their Biggest Hope for the Restaurant Industry in 2022

By Olee Fowler

What Restaurants Really Stepped Up For The Community This Year? The Friends of Eater Chime In

By Olee Fowler

These Are the New Restaurants Friends of Eater Miami Can’t Wait for in 2022

By Olee Fowler

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Miami newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world