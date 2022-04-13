Legendary NoMad Bar Is Coming to Wynwood — Along With a Mega Residential Tower

One of the world’s most celebrated bars, the Nomad Bar, is making its way down to Miami as part the new NoMad Residences Wynwood, the first residential building from the NoMad Hotels and its parent company, Sydell Group, along with mega real estate developers the Related Group and Tricap.

This marks the brand’s first foray into the residential market, as it already has award-winning hotels in London, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Its new Wynwood location will feature a rooftop restaurant and bar, The NoMad Bar, helmed by James Beard Award winner Leo Robitschek, who was previously the bar director for New York City’s three-Michelin Star restaurant Eleven Madison Park. The building will also include another dining spot on the ground floor, Casa Tua Cucina, the popular Italian food hall’s second location in the Magic City.

The NoMad got its start in New York City in 2012, quickly garnering critical acclaim for its well crafted classic cocktails and dishes like its rendition of a whole roast chicken, helping it get named the top bar in North America in 2017 by World’s 50 Best. However, in early 2020 its founders, acclaimed chef and restauranteur Daniel Humm and his partner Will Guidara, ended their business partnership not only with one another but also with NoMad Hotels and the Sydell group. The fall out post-split between the two groups got messy, and the New York City location eventually closed its doors on its original location for good in the spring of 2021. Its locations in London, Vegas, and L.A. remain open.

The new Wynwood residential building promises to be a showstopper with plenty of luxe amenities. In addition to the multiple on-site restaurants, the expansive rooftop will feature panoramic views of downtown Miami, a fully serviced pool and sun deck, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness center. The NoMad Library and Lounge, located on the ninth floor, will serve as a secondary resident space featuring “NoMad-curated experiences and events,” shared workspaces, alongside an outdoor theater with a seating lawn and grilling area, 24/7 valet service, and art from the Jorge M. Perez Collection.

Groundbreaking for the residences begins later this year with the debut of the restaurants by 2024 at 2700 NW 2nd Avenue.