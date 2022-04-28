Share All sharing options for: 80s Era Decadence is on Full Display at Dirty French Steakhouse

Brickell is the latest neighborhood in Miami to welcome a Major Food Group restaurant with the debut of Dirty French Steakhouse, an opulent and purposely over-the-top steakhouse.

Taking over the former Morton’s location in Brickell, the New York City import features decor that is distinctly Miami. The space has been completely redone by longtime MFG collaborator Ken Fulk. Guests enter Dirty French Steakhouse through the Jungle Bar, a lounge draped in tropical leaf patterns with a gold-leafed ceiling, a heroic onyx bar, Murano glass leaf chandelier, fringed leopard bar stools, golden banana leaf pendants hanging overhead, and solid green marble cocktail tables.

Guests then take a lantern-lit corridor lined with ebonized mashrabiya paneling to the main dining room with the floors and walls upholstered in burnt orange velvet. Custom zebra-upholstered dining chairs and banquettes, white-clothed tables topped with silk-and-brass lamps, and a gold-leaf ceiling complete the space. Accessed through zebra-draped openings, the smaller adjacent dining area has private nooks made up of deep purple velvet banquettes.

The men’s and women’s restrooms, lacquered in plum red and rose red, respectively, both feature two-way mirror stall doors and matching Murano glass fixtures. Finally, there’s what is self-described as Miami “most extravagant private dining room,” with floor-to-ceiling mirrored “disco ball” walls, colored mirror tables, silver leaf ceiling, rainbow venini glass chandeliers, and a rug designed by Ken Fulk Inc in collaboration with Pierre Frey.

At the heart of Dirty French’s menu — which is served by waiters dressed in custom-designed pink tuxedos — is its collection of prime aged steaks served with a range of sauces from au poivre to Cajun. Smaller dishes include items like its famed mushroom millefeuille, lobster ravioli, crab cake croustillant, wedge salad, and caviar vichyssoise. Larger plates like the duck a l’orange, pork chop with apple brandy sauce, and a table-side carved prime rib round out the offerings.

Dirty French Steakhouse is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 1200 Brickell Avenue. For more information visit here.